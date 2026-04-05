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HomeNewsIndiaModern, Elegant & Aesthetic: Inside Indian Railways’ New Amrit Bharat Coaches

Modern, Elegant & Aesthetic: Inside Indian Railways’ New Amrit Bharat Coaches

Railways unveils upgraded Amrit Bharat coaches with modern interiors, better comfort and enhanced safety, aiming to improve passenger travel experience.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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Indian Railways has unveiled upgraded sample coaches for the next-generation Amrit Bharat trains, offering a glimpse into redesigned interiors aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety. The inspection, carried out by the Railway Minister at New Delhi station on April 4, showcased modern colour schemes and enhanced onboard features. The new coaches reflect the Railways’ push towards better aesthetics, durability and a more comfortable travel experience, marking another step in the modernisation of India’s vast rail network.

New Interiors, Better Comfort

The upgraded Amrit Bharat coaches feature thoughtfully designed interiors with coordinated colour themes across key elements, including PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains and lavatory spaces. The aim is to create a more uniform, modern and visually appealing environment for passengers.

Railways officials said the design not only enhances aesthetics but also ensures practicality, with materials chosen for durability and ease of maintenance. The improved layout and finish are expected to elevate the overall onboard ambience, particularly for long-distance travellers.

Focus On Safety And Design

All materials used in the coaches comply with HL3 fire safety standards, underlining a strong focus on passenger safety alongside design upgrades. This ensures that while the trains offer a refreshed look, they also meet stringent safety requirements.

The introduction of upgraded interiors is part of Indian Railways’ broader effort to modernise rolling stock and improve passenger experience across segments. By combining safety, comfort and contemporary design, the Railways aims to deliver a more world-class travel environment.

The showcased coaches are currently in the sample stage, and feedback from inspections will likely shape the final rollout. As Indian Railways continues to upgrade its services, the new Amrit Bharat coaches signal a shift towards more passenger-centric travel, blending functionality with a modern aesthetic appeal.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways Amrit Bharat
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