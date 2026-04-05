Modern, Elegant & Aesthetic: Inside Indian Railways’ New Amrit Bharat Coaches

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Indian Railways has unveiled upgraded sample coaches for the next-generation Amrit Bharat trains, offering a glimpse into redesigned interiors aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety. The inspection, carried out by the Railway Minister at New Delhi station on April 4, showcased modern colour schemes and enhanced onboard features. The new coaches reflect the Railways’ push towards better aesthetics, durability and a more comfortable travel experience, marking another step in the modernisation of India’s vast rail network.

Union Minister of Railways inspected sample coaches developed with proposed interior design and colour schemes for the next-generation Amrit Bharat coaches on 04.04.26 at New Delhi station. These sample coaches have been thoughtfully designed to enhance passenger comfort,… pic.twitter.com/YU0efg6keE April 5, 2026

New Interiors, Better Comfort

The upgraded Amrit Bharat coaches feature thoughtfully designed interiors with coordinated colour themes across key elements, including PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains and lavatory spaces. The aim is to create a more uniform, modern and visually appealing environment for passengers.

The colour scheme offers a modern, elegant, and uniform aesthetic while maintaining durability and ease of maintenance. This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ continuous efforts to modernise rolling stock, improve onboard ambience, and provide a safe, comfortable, and… pic.twitter.com/eXcKOATFho — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

Railways officials said the design not only enhances aesthetics but also ensures practicality, with materials chosen for durability and ease of maintenance. The improved layout and finish are expected to elevate the overall onboard ambience, particularly for long-distance travellers.

Focus On Safety And Design

All materials used in the coaches comply with HL3 fire safety standards, underlining a strong focus on passenger safety alongside design upgrades. This ensures that while the trains offer a refreshed look, they also meet stringent safety requirements.

The introduction of upgraded interiors is part of Indian Railways’ broader effort to modernise rolling stock and improve passenger experience across segments. By combining safety, comfort and contemporary design, the Railways aims to deliver a more world-class travel environment.

The showcased coaches are currently in the sample stage, and feedback from inspections will likely shape the final rollout. As Indian Railways continues to upgrade its services, the new Amrit Bharat coaches signal a shift towards more passenger-centric travel, blending functionality with a modern aesthetic appeal.