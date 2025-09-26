Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?

MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?

Adding to the historic occasion as 6 MiG-21 Bisons take to the skies one last time, Squadron Leader Priya Sharma will etch her name in history as the last woman fighter pilot to fly the MiG-21.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to mark a historic milestone as six MiG-21 Bisons take to the skies one last time from Air Force Station Chandigarh, bidding farewell to the legendary aircraft that has dominated Indian skies for more than six decades. Chandigarh was chosen for the grand farewell ceremony, as it was the base from which the MiG-21 first began its journey with the IAF.

Adding to the historic occasion, Squadron Leader Priya Sharma will etch her name in history as the last woman fighter pilot to fly the MiG-21.

Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma?

Priya Sharma, a 2018 graduate of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the same year. She holds the distinction of being the first woman fighter pilot commissioned into the IAF in 2016 and was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch.

Her career began at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad, after which she moved to Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka for advanced training. A native of Rajasthan and an engineering graduate, Priya comes from a family with strong ties to the Air Force — her father also served in the IAF.

The MiG-21 Farewell Ceremony

The farewell event will take place on Friday, beginning with the arrival of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The ceremony will feature a display by the IAF’s elite skydiving team, Akash Ganga, followed by a flypast of MiG-21 aircraft.

The final salute will be given to the MiG-21 jets of No 23 Squadron, famously nicknamed the Panthers.

ALSO READ: 3 Flights Diverted To Vijayawada As Heavy Rain Pounds Hyderabad; IMD Forecasts More Showers

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Chandigarh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
World
Trump Signs Order To Put TikTok Under US Ownership, Says China's Xi Agreed
Trump Signs Order To Put TikTok Under US Ownership, Says China's Xi Agreed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump at White House in First High-Level US-Pak Ties Since 2019 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Battle Over Women’s Votes Heats Up with Welfare Promises and Political Barbs | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Truly Stands with Bihar’s Women? Political Battlelines Drawn | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget