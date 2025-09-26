Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia3 Flights Diverted To Vijayawada As Heavy Rain Pounds Hyderabad; IMD Forecasts More Showers

3 Flights Diverted To Vijayawada As Heavy Rain Pounds Hyderabad; IMD Forecasts More Showers

Bad weather in Hyderabad forced the diversion of three IndiGo flights from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune to Vijayawada.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
In the event of reported bad weather, three flights have been diverted from Hyderabad, according to an official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The flights have been diverted to Vijayawada.

The diverted flights include IndiGo flights from Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Taking to X, IndiGo said, "Travel Advisory. The rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across #Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before you travel."


IndiGo assured that their teams were taking all out efforts to ensure a smooth journey for passengers. 

Telangana Weather Predictions 

Earlier, IMD official on Thursday said that Telangana has been receiving heavy downpour due to heavy human development activities. Talking to ANI, IMD Scientist Dharmaraju said, "There is a rise in temperature in the state resulting in heavy downpour. This is due to heavy human development activities that emphasise infrastructure over nature."

On the rainfall prediction, he said. "In the coming 3-4 days, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly on September 25th - above 11 cm. This may continue tomorrow and day after tomorrow also and then the intensity would reduce."

(More details awaited)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Telangana Hyderabad
