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HomeNewsIndiaMiddle East Crisis: PM Modi Chairs Key Meet With CMs, Stresses 'Team India' Approach

Middle East Crisis: PM Modi Chairs Key Meet With CMs, Stresses 'Team India' Approach

The discussions focused on assessing the impact of recent developments in the region on supply chains, energy security, and essential commodities.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories to review India’s preparedness in view of the ongoing war in the Middle East and its potential implications for the country.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

Focus On Supply Chains, Energy And Essentials

The discussions focused on assessing the impact of recent developments in the region on supply chains, energy security, and essential commodities.

‘Team India’ Approach Reiterated

PM Modi expressed confidence that the country would successfully navigate the challenges by working together as “Team India”.

He also recalled the collective response during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states coordinated efforts to manage disruptions to supply chains, trade, and daily life.

Continuous Monitoring, Adaptive Strategy Needed

The Prime Minister said the situation in the Middle East remains dynamic and requires continuous monitoring along with adaptive strategies.

He noted that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been functioning since March 3, carrying out daily reviews and taking timely decisions.

Key Priorities Outlined

PM Modi said the government’s main priorities are maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding the interests of citizens, and strengthening industry and supply chains.

Call For Tighter Centre-State Coordination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that effective implementation of measures takes place at the state level, calling for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States. He stressed the need for timely sharing of information and joint decision-making to ensure swift and aligned responses.

Steps To Safeguard Supply Chains

The Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering.

He directed authorities to activate control rooms at both state and district levels and maintain administrative alertness to prevent any disruptions.

Focus On Agriculture Preparedness

Highlighting the upcoming Kharif season, PM Modi underlined the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector. He called for close monitoring of fertiliser storage and distribution to avoid any inconvenience to farmers.

Warning Against Misinformation And Fraud

The Prime Minister cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stressing that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent public panic.

He also advised vigilance against online frauds and fake agents.

Special Focus On Border And Coastal States

PM Modi called for special attention from border and coastal states to address challenges related to shipping, essential supplies and maritime operations.

Support Systems For Citizens In Middle East

He suggested that states with citizens in the Middle East should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure the timely flow of information.

Government Measures And State Response

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the meeting on steps taken under the Prime Minister’s leadership, including ensuring the timely availability of LPG and reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel.

Chief Ministers, in turn, expressed confidence that the situation in their respective states remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The meeting was held to review India's preparedness for the ongoing war in the Middle East and its potential implications for the country. Discussions focused on supply chains, energy security, and essential commodities.

What is the government's approach to managing potential disruptions?

The Prime Minister emphasized a 'Team India' approach, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts between the Centre and states, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies are also key.

What are the government's main priorities regarding the current situation?

The key priorities include maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding citizens' interests, and strengthening industry and supply chains.

Has the government established a mechanism to monitor the situation?

Yes, an Inter-Ministerial Group has been functioning since March 3rd, conducting daily reviews and making timely decisions to address the evolving situation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Middle East Crisis Team India Approach
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