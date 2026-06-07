Bengal CM calls for coordinated efforts to make state tuberculosis-free

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday called for coordinated efforts by public representatives, healthcare professionals and the administration to achieve the goal of a tuberculosis-free state.

Adhikari was reviewing the implementation of the Centre's 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' during a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

He assessed the progress of the tuberculosis elimination campaign and reviewed measures aimed at early detection, treatment and prevention of the disease.

The chief minister stressed the need for sustained collective action to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis.

"Eliminating tuberculosis requires sustained collective action. Public representatives, doctors and government officials must work together to ensure that every patient is identified, treated and supported," he said during the meeting.

A senior Health Department official said the review covered district-wise progress under the campaign, treatment outcomes and steps being taken to improve outreach among vulnerable sections.

"The chief minister reviewed the present status of the programme and emphasised strengthening surveillance, awareness generation and treatment adherence. Discussions were also held on accelerating interventions in districts where the tuberculosis burden remains comparatively high," the official said.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance community participation and improve access to diagnosis and treatment services, he said.

The review forms part of the state's efforts to contribute to the national goal of eliminating tuberculosis through intensified detection, timely treatment and greater public participation, the official added. PTI SCH ACD

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