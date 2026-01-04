Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MEA Cautions Indians Against Travel To Venezuela As Situation Evolves

MEA Cautions Indians Against Travel To Venezuela As Situation Evolves

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of recent developments in the South American country and the rapidly evolving security situation there.

In an advisory issued through its media centre, the MEA urged Indian citizens to exercise heightened caution, though it did not spell out specific reasons for the warning.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the advisory said.

The MEA also issued specific guidance for Indians already present in Venezuela, advising them to remain vigilant, restrict their movements, and stay in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.

To facilitate assistance, the MEA shared contact details of the Indian mission, asking Indian nationals to reach out via the official email ID cons.caracas@mea.gov.in for consular support or updates. In emergencies, Indians have been advised to contact the embassy on +58-424-9848288, which is also available for WhatsApp calls.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in Venezuela following dramatic developments involving the country's leadership. Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife were taken out of Venezuela by helicopter and transported to the USS Iwo Jima, a US warship operating in the Caribbean.

"They’ll be heading into New York," Trump told Fox News, adding that the helicopters flew them out of the country.

According to US media reports, Maduro could make an initial appearance in a federal court in Manhattan as early as Monday. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife have already been indicted in the Southern District of New York on multiple charges, including narcotics-related offences.

Trump rejected criticism questioning the legality of the US action and warned Venezuelan officials against continuing to support Maduro, while several senior Venezuelan leaders criticised the operation on state television.

Reports citing people familiar with the mission said the operation involved elite US units, with intelligence support from the CIA and execution by US Army Delta Force personnel in what was described as a highly secretive operation.

Maduro has faced US criminal charges since 2020, with Washington accusing his government of corruption, drug trafficking and undermining democratic institutions -- allegations consistently denied by the Venezuelan leadership.

Against this backdrop, the MEA's advisory underscores concerns over the fluid situation in Venezuela and the potential risks to foreign nationals, including Indians, amid ongoing political and security developments.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
