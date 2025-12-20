GRAP-IV Crackdown: MCD Slaps Rs 33.95 Lakh Fines Over Construction Ban Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts in tackling air pollution across Delhi with strict enforcement of directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Taking stern action against Graded Response Action Plan IV (GRAP IV) violations, MCD has imposed challans amounting to Rs 33.95 lakh against construction and demolition restrictions in the past week. Construction and demolition activities remain strictly prohibited in Delhi during the GRAP-IV period, according to a release.

MCD enforcement teams are conducting regular inspections across all zones to ensure compliance, and stringent action is being taken against violators.



During inspections across various zones, MCD teams physically verified 1,792 construction sites and issued 771 challans wherever violations were detected. Over 900 Challans were issued by MCD, amounting to Rs 1.5 crore in November.

MCD imposed a challan amounting to Rs 5 lakhs on one of the builders at Sector 19B of Dwarka, apart from other penalties for not adopting dust mitigation measures at another construction site, the release stated.

During site visits, MCD officials educated and guided workers and contractors associated with construction activities about GRAP rules and dust mitigation measures. Directions have been issued to the owners/builders to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued for the implementation of GRAP-IV measures. Necessary challans are being issued against defaulters wherever violations, the release stated.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards violations during GRAP-IV. Continuous monitoring, field inspections, and strict enforcement actions will continue to protect public health and improve air quality in the city.

Citizens and developers are once again urged to strictly adhere to GRAP guidelines and cooperate with enforcement agencies in the larger public interest, the release added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)