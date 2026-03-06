UPSC Results 2026: 38 Jamia Millia Islamia RCA Students Qualify, 4 Secure Top 50 Ranks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Jamia Millia Islamia has recorded a major achievement in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, with 38 candidates from its Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) successfully clearing the prestigious exam.

The results, announced on Friday, also saw four candidates from the academy secure places in the top 50, with All India Ranks 7, 14, 24 and 29, making them the top performers from the university.

Strong Performance from Jamia’s RCA

The successful candidates belong to the Residential Coaching Academy, which operates under the university’s Centre for Coaching and Career Planning. Overall, more than 38 candidates from the academy have qualified for various All India and Central Services.

Among those who cleared the exam are 15 women candidates, reflecting the academy’s continued efforts to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities in India’s civil services.

University Leadership Congratulates Candidates

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi congratulated the successful candidates and praised the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff involved in their preparation.

They also acknowledged the leadership of Samina Bano, under whom the academy has introduced several academic and mentorship initiatives over the past year.

“As a university community, we are proud of our students who have brought laurels to the institution,” Asif said, adding that the success reflects Jamia’s culture of perseverance and hard work in preparing candidates for one of India’s most challenging examinations.

He also emphasised the university’s commitment to contributing to the country’s administrative system by nurturing future civil servants.

‘Proud Moment’ for the University

Registrar Rizvi described the results as a significant milestone for the university, particularly noting the strong participation of women candidates.

He congratulated the successful aspirants and expressed hope that their achievements would inspire future candidates training at Jamia’s RCA.

Credit to Students’ Hard Work

Professor Samina Bano, who heads the academy, said the outcome was the result of the students’ dedication and sustained academic support from the university.

She thanked the university administration for its continued guidance and backing, which she said played a crucial role in the academy’s success.

