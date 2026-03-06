Six Candidates From UP Govt’s Free Coaching Programme Crack UPSC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Six candidates associated with the Uttar Pradesh government's Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, according to a government statement issued Friday evening.

The government said the successful candidates were part of the residential coaching and mock interview programme run by the Social Welfare Department at Bhagidari Bhavan in Gomti Nagar here.

The Abhyudaya Yojana is a free coaching initiative run by the Uttar Pradesh government to help aspirants prepare for competitive examinations such as the UPSC civil services exam, state public service commission exams, IIT and medical entrance tests.

Of the selected candidates, Vimal Kumar secured All India Rank (AIR) 107 and Vipin Dev Yadav secured AIR 316 after receiving training at the residential coaching programme in Bhagidari Bhavan. Four other candidates -- Mansi (AIR 444), Mahesh Jaiswal (AIR 590), Aditi Singh (AIR 859) and Tanisha Singh (AIR 930) -- were part of the mock interview programme conducted under the Abhyudaya Scheme.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun congratulated the candidates and said the initiative aims to provide quality coaching and guidance to talented youth from economically weaker backgrounds for prestigious examinations like the civil services.

According to Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Anand Kumar Singh, the department runs residential coaching for students from economically weaker sections at Bhagidari Bhavan, where candidates preparing for the civil services main examination and interview receive guidance from subject experts as well as senior IAS and PCS officers.

The programme also provides free accommodation, food, library access, study material and both online and offline classes to aspirants, the release added.

Anuj Agnihotri, an AIIMS graduate, has topped the coveted civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared on Friday. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull got the second and third ranks, respectively.

Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2025 was conducted on May 25, last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared for the test, the UPSC said in a statement.

As many as 14,161 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in August, 2025. Of these, 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.

