TRP Freeze: Information And Broadcasting Ministry Halts Ratings For News Channels For 4 Weeks Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The ministry said it had observed that, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain news television channels were displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the suspension of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news TV channels for four weeks or until further notice.

The ministry said it had observed that, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain news television channels were displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content.

Direction Issued To BARC

In its directive, the ministry instructed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately withhold reporting of TRPs for news TV channels.

The order states that TRP reporting will remain suspended for a period of four weeks or until further directions are issued, whichever is earlier.

Concerns Over Public Panic

The ministry said the decision was taken in the public interest.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has observed that amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain News TV Channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas,” the ministry said.

“In the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” it added.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have TRPs for news TV channels been suspended?

TRPs have been suspended due to unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content displayed by some news channels regarding the Israel-Iran conflict, which could cause public panic.

Who has directed the suspension of TRPs?

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the suspension of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news TV channels.

How long will the TRP suspension last?

The TRP reporting will be suspended for a period of four weeks or until further notice is issued, whichever comes first.

To whom was the directive to withhold TRPs issued?

The directive to withhold reporting of TRPs for news TV channels was issued to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Information And Broadcasting Ministry Israel Iran Conflict I&B Halts Ratings For News Channels
TRP Freeze: Information And Broadcasting Ministry Halts Ratings For News Channels For 4 Weeks Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
