Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the suspension of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news TV channels for four weeks or until further notice.

The ministry said it had observed that, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain news television channels were displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content.

Direction Issued To BARC

In its directive, the ministry instructed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately withhold reporting of TRPs for news TV channels.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspends TV ratings for 4 weeks or until further notice.



Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has observed that amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain News TV Channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and… — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

The order states that TRP reporting will remain suspended for a period of four weeks or until further directions are issued, whichever is earlier.

Concerns Over Public Panic

The ministry said the decision was taken in the public interest.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has observed that amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain News TV Channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas,” the ministry said.

“In the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” it added.