HomeNewsIndia‘TMC Trying To Protect Infiltrators’: PM Modi Targets Trinamool Over SIR, Vows To End Bengal’s ‘Jungle Raj’

Addressing a rally, PM Modi accused West Bengal's TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of opposing electoral roll revisions (SIR) to protect illegal infiltrators.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a strong political offensive against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to protect infiltrators. Addressing a rally virtually in Taherpur, Nadia district, Modi alleged that illegal infiltrators were flourishing under the patronage of the ruling party.

The prime minister’s remarks came amid heightened political tensions in the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next year.

‘TMC Opposing SIR To Shield Infiltrators’: Modi

In his address, Modi claimed that the TMC government was deliberately resisting the SIR exercise to safeguard infiltrators whom he accused of attempting to “take over” the state. He alleged that the ruling party’s policies had enabled such elements to thrive unchecked.

Modi said, “She (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) is trying to protect the infiltrators who are hell-bent on taking over West Bengal. The TMC is opposing the SIR in West Bengal to save the infiltrators.”

He further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of encouraging appeasement politics at the cost of governance and public welfare.

BJP Will End ‘Maha Jungle Raj’, Says PM

Sharpening his attack, the prime minister asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would bring an end to what he termed the TMC’s “Maha jungle raj” in West Bengal. According to Modi, corruption, nepotism, and political appeasement had become deeply entrenched during Banerjee’s tenure, as per India TV.

He said the TMC might continue to oppose the BJP, but claimed that recent electoral outcomes—particularly the Bihar election results—had signalled a growing momentum for the saffron party in eastern India, including West Bengal.

Modi also apologised to the people of Nadia for not being able to attend the rally in person, citing poor weather conditions that prevented his travel to Taherpur. He reassured supporters that his inability to be physically present would not affect the BJP’s commitment to the state.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects in Ranaghat, Nadia district. These included two major national highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crore.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
