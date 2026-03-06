Adityanath Attends RSS-BJP Meet In Kanpur; Unity Push Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kanpur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended a coordination meeting between the RSS and the BJP here, where leaders reviewed the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and stressed organisational unity ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

The meeting, held at Pandit Deendayal Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya in Nawabganj, brought together senior leaders from the BJP and the RSS and is being seen as part of the party's early preparations for the next Assembly elections.

According to the leaders present, discussions focused on improving coordination between the government and the organisation, addressing concerns of party workers and gathering feedback from the ground.

Among those present were BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, RSS prant pracharak Shriram and functionaries of various RSS-affiliated organisations.

Leaders also reviewed the impact of internal differences during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which affected the BJP's performance in parts of the Bundelkhand region. Seats such as Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Fatehpur were lost, while Farrukhabad was retained with difficulty, they said.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said India remained strong despite global uncertainties and highlighted the achievements of the "double-engine government" in Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years. Improvements in law and order, employment, industrial development and women's safety had helped change the state's perception nationally and globally, a senior office-bearer present at the meeting said.

Referring to his recent visits to Japan and Singapore, the chief minister said global investors were showing growing interest in Uttar Pradesh.

He also called for closer coordination among the government, the RSS and allied organisations, stressing that programmes and campaigns should complement each other and strengthen outreach.

BJP state president Chaudhary said organisational issues raised by RSS functionaries would be addressed at the party level and emphasised that coordination among like-minded organisations would be crucial ahead of the next elections.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad at the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.

Later, he visited the residence of BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi in Kidwai Nagar, where he blessed the legislator's son and daughter-in-law and also fed jaggery and puri to cows at the household's cowshed.

