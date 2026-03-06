March 2026 Rule Changes: LPG Cylinder Prices Rise, RailOne Replaces UTS App, New UPI Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





March 2026 has brought a few changes that could affect everyday expenses. From LPG cylinder prices to railway ticket bookings and UPI payments, several new rules have come into effect this month.

While some of these changes may not affect everyone directly, others could slightly increase monthly spending or alter the way payments are made.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased

Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 28 to Rs 31 in major metro cities for March 2026. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase.

The price rise mainly affects restaurants, hotels and small businesses that use commercial cylinders. Consumers may feel the impact indirectly if food prices increase in the coming weeks.

However, domestic users have not seen any change. The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, and household cylinder prices have not been revised since 8 April 2025.

Railways To Replace UTS App With RailOne

From March 1, 2026, Indian Railways has discontinued the older UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app. It has been replaced with a new application called RailOne.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) announced that all services available on the UTS app will be moved to the RailOne app. The UTS platform was primarily used for booking unreserved tickets, local train tickets and platform tickets.

Passengers who used the app for daily travel will now need to download RailOne. The new application is expected to provide general ticket booking, platform tickets and local travel information in a single place.

Extra Security For High-Value UPI Payments

Another change relates to large UPI transactions. From March, banks have introduced additional security checks for high-value online transfers.

Currently, most UPI payments are completed using a UPI PIN. Under the updated system, banks will require further verification such as biometric authentication or multi-factor authentication for larger transactions.

The measure aims to enhance security and reduce fraud. However, it may also add an extra step when completing higher-value payments.

What The Changes Mean For Consumers

For many people, the immediate effect could come from higher commercial LPG prices if businesses pass on the increased costs. Daily railway passengers will also need to shift to the new RailOne app for ticket bookings.

At the same time, users of digital payments should be prepared for additional verification when making large UPI transfers.

Although each change may appear small on its own, together they could influence monthly budgets and everyday routines.