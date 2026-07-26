Marriage Instils Dharma, Live-In Relationships Have Consequences: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said marriage is a discipline which instils dharma, while the reality of live-in relationships can be seen all over the world.

Speaking at an event on 'contemporary motherhood' organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha here, he also said Gen Z is imitative, emotional and does not think with a calm mind, and what comes across to them as genuine appeals.

"Marriage is a discipline which instils dharma. Its alternative is live-in relationship. Modernity. What are its consequences? We don't want responsibilities but happiness. Stay together when it is wanted and part ways when not wanted. No responsibilities. What will grow with it? What is growing, look around the world," he said.

He, however, said modernity is also needed and changing with times is also a rule in the country's traditions.

In an apparent reference to live-in relationships, he said it is degradation and blind imitation of Western culture, while modernity is welcome.

He also said LGBTQ is a part of our society and that they should not be looked down upon.

Bhagwat favoured following mobile phone discipline by parents and stressed the importance of conversation among family members to answer the questions of new generation children and to address various family-related issues.

Addressing parents' concerns over the new generation's lifestyle, including excessive mobile phone use, he said elders must embody what they want to see in the new generation.

"Be the change you want to see in society. Reduce your time on social media. Follow mobile discipline. We look to the government. In our tradition, the government is second; society is first. (We say) the government should make this law or that law... we can do that at our home," he said.

"We tell children about mobile discipline, but we are attached to mobiles. So much so that a mother gives a mobile to a child if the child is crying," Bhagwat said.

He also said British rule made the country believe that everything ancient was worthless. Western countries are facing problems due to an incomplete vision of various issues that we also adopted, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)