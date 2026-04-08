Manipur govt dismisses rumours on security personnel 'killing' protesters

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI): The Manipur government on Tuesday rubbished rumours spreading on social media that security forces have killed a "multitude of innocent protesters" in the state and warned of strict action against such rumour mongers.

In a post on X, the Manipur government said: "There are various tweets and social media posts spreading rumours claiming that security personnel have killed multitude of innocent people in #Manipur carrying out peaceful protest rally." "Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such information before posting," it added.

Urging people not to allow rumours to shape actions, it said in moments of uncertainty, the best response is calm, clarity and verification.

"Before forwarding any message, pause and ask -- is this information verified? Is it helpful or harmful? Public order and harmony are built on responsible choices," it said.

The government said under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), spreading false information or inciting unrest is a punishable offence.

"Let's stand together for truth, civility and a peaceful Manipur," it said.

There were rumours on social media that security forces had fired upon protesters, killing two people and injuring 20.

The Manipur Police said "no such incident took place" and added that legal action will be initiated against individuals spreading such falsehoods on social media. PTI ABS RC

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