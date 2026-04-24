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HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Marathi Mandate Push: Amit Thackeray Warns Of ‘Beating’, MNS Launches Street Classes

Maharashtra Marathi Mandate Push: Amit Thackeray Warns Of ‘Beating’, MNS Launches Street Classes

Maharashtra’s Marathi mandate for drivers sparks protests and clashes, as MNS pushes language classes amid fears over jobs and exclusion.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unions threaten statewide protests, citing livelihood and corruption concerns.

Maharashtra Marathi Mandate For Drivers: A proposed language rule in Maharashtra has set off a political flashpoint, with sharp reactions from unions and a forceful pushback led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Even as opposition simmers, the party has begun grassroots Marathi lessons for drivers, turning the controversy into both a confrontation and a campaign. At the centre of the debate is a government directive requiring auto-rickshaw, taxi, and app-based drivers to demonstrate proficiency in Marathi to continue operating.

MNS Issues Warning, Stands Firm

MNS leader Amit Thackeray rejected threats of strikes by non-Marathi drivers, insisting the policy will go ahead. He cautioned against any escalation, urging that the strike be kept peaceful. He warned that if anyone attempted to get aggressive or raised a hand against their Marathi drivers, they would retaliate and beat them on the streets, as per News18.

The rule, set to take effect on May 1, will apply to drivers working with platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, among others. Those who fail to pass a Marathi language test risk losing their permits.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has emphasized strict enforcement, framing the move as essential for ensuring effective communication in the state’s official language.

From Protest To Classroom

In a parallel development, the MNS has begun offering Marathi lessons to drivers. In Mira Road, local leader Sandeep Rane launched roadside classes that drew between 100 and 150 participants.

Drivers attending the sessions said the initiative would help them meet the new requirements and protect their livelihoods. 

Clashes, Union Pushback

Despite the outreach, tensions remain high. In Mira Bhayandar, a meeting involving auto union members turned confrontational when MNS activists clashed with attendees during an address by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. Police stepped in to control the situation, leading to detentions.

Unions have strongly opposed the mandate. Shashank Rao, president of the Auto Rickshaw and Taximen Union, warned of statewide protests beginning May 4 if the policy is not rolled back. Meanwhile, KK Tiwari raised concerns about possible corruption, alleging that certification processes could be exploited for monetary gain.

Livelihood Concerns Amid Identity Debate

On the ground, drivers are weighing compliance against economic realities. Ramesh Yadav, a taxi operator from Uttar Pradesh, expressed willingness to learn Marathi but highlighted the challenge of balancing classes with daily earnings.

As the May 1 deadline nears, Maharashtra finds itself navigating a delicate balance where language, identity, and economic survival intersect on its busiest streets.

ALSO READ: ‘Ganga Flows Through Bengal’s Soul’: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River, Reiterates Development Push

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Frequently Asked Questions

How have transport unions reacted to the new Marathi language mandate?

Transport unions have strongly opposed the mandate and warned of statewide protests if the policy is not rolled back.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Maharashtra MNS Protest Marathi Mandate
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