Don't Drag The Court: Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Police Action During CJP Protest

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a petition alleging excessive use of force by the police during the Parliament march. The High Court remarked, "Do not drag the court into all this."

The court said the matter would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday. Counsel for the petitioner urged the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to hear the matter on an urgent basis on Tuesday itself.

The petitioner's counsel sought an immediate hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL). The counsel alleged that the Delhi Police had used excessive force against the protesters during the Parliament march.

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Reacting to the alleged police action during the students' march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Dipke accused the Centre and the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters.

He said the decision to call off the Parliament march was taken to ensure the safety of students, but asserted that the protest and hunger strike would continue. Dipke also welcomed the Opposition's decision to raise the NEET-UG issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Claiming that the demonstration was entirely peaceful, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police initiated the confrontation.

'Students Were Lathi-Charged'

Dipke alleged that police carried out a "brutal lathi-charge" on students, leaving several of them injured. He further claimed that some female students were mistreated during the crackdown.

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According to him, he personally witnessed police personnel using force near the barricades, and alleged that several students sustained head injuries, fractures, and other serious wounds during the clashes.