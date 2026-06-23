Lucknow Fire Accident: Single Exit, No Emergency Escape Route Turned Institute Into Death Trap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifteen young lives lost in a Lucknow coaching institute fire.

Single exit, no emergency routes, trapped occupants inside.

Institute operated commercially without approval or fire safety certificate.

SIT formed to investigate negligence, ensure accountability for tragedy.

Lucknow fire accident: Fifteen young lives were lost in a devastating fire at a coaching and animation institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area, with preliminary investigations pointing to serious safety violations and administrative shortcomings that may have worsened the disaster. Authorities investigating the incident have found that the building offered little opportunity for occupants to escape once the fire spread.

Lucknow Fire Accident: Single Exit Turned Building Into a Death Trap

The structure reportedly had only one staircase, which served as both the entry and exit point for a large number of students, trainees, and staff. Officials believe the absence of emergency exits or alternative evacuation routes played a critical role in the high casualty count.



Investigators are also examining whether an automated gate system hindered evacuation efforts by slowing or blocking access to the sole escape path as frightened students rushed to safety.

A senior fire department official remarked that the biggest challenge during rescue operations was access. Firefighters had to create alternate openings and break portions of the structure to reach trapped occupants, he added.

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Questions Raised Over Unauthorized Commercial Use

The investigation has also brought renewed scrutiny to the legal status of the building. Documents from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the municipal corporation indicate that the property on Usha Mehta Marg was originally approved for residential use in 2014.

Despite this designation, the premises were reportedly operating as a coaching and animation institute. The property, spread across 1,992 square feet, was allotted in 1980 and changed ownership several times before being purchased by Virendra, Surendra, and Dhirendra Shukla in 2013.

Records show that a demolition order was issued in 2016 over allegations of unauthorized construction. However, the order was later withdrawn after the owners maintained that the building complied with approved plans.

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Rescue Teams Recover Victims From Smoke-Filled Sections

Rescue personnel faced a difficult operation as they searched through smoke-filled areas of the building. Several victims were found in enclosed rooms and washrooms, where they had reportedly taken shelter in an attempt to escape the thick smoke.

Most of those who lost their lives were students attending classes or participating in internships at the institute. As rescue efforts continued through the night, the death toll climbed to 15.

SIT to Examine Fire Safety and Administrative Lapses

In response to the tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed inquiry. The panel has been tasked with investigating the cause of the fire as well as determining how the institution was allowed to function for years without a fire safety No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited both the accident site and hospitals where survivors are receiving treatment. He directed officials to identify those responsible for negligence and ensure accountability.