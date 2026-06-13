Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.
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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, the current Vice Chief of Army Staff, will become the next Army Chief on June 30, succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The NDA alumnus brings nearly 40 years of military experience.
- Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Chief of Army Staff.
- He assumes command June 2026, succeeding General Dwivedi.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff?
When will Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assume his new role?
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will assume office as the Chief of the Army Staff from the afternoon of June 30, 2026. He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who retires on the same day.
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