Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30

The Centre on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He will assume office from the afternoon of June 30, 2026, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to retire from service on the same day.

A highly decorated officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of military experience spanning operational, strategic, capability development and institutional roles within the Indian Army.

Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth?

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has commanded formations at every level across diverse operational environments.

His command assignments include leading an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's premier strike formations, before serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area.

After being elevated to Army Commander rank, Lt Gen Seth headed both the South Western Command and Southern Command, a rare distinction that saw him provide strategic leadership across critical operational theatres for more than two-and-a-half years.

The officer has also held several key staff appointments at Army Headquarters, particularly in the areas of strategic planning and capability development. He is widely credited for contributing to the Army's modernisation efforts, including long-term force structuring, capability enhancement and the integration of emerging technologies into future battlefield planning.

Educational Background

Known for his academic excellence and professional competence, Lt Gen Seth is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College. He has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his extensive exposure to global military thought and contemporary strategic affairs.

With his appointment, the Indian Army will be led by an officer recognised for both operational command experience and a strong focus on modernisation as it navigates evolving security challenges and future warfare requirements.