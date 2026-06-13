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HomeNewsIndiaLt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, the current Vice Chief of Army Staff, will become the next Army Chief on June 30, succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The NDA alumnus brings nearly 40 years of military experience.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Chief of Army Staff.
  • He assumes command June 2026, succeeding General Dwivedi.

The Centre on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He will assume office from the afternoon of June 30, 2026, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to retire from service on the same day.

A highly decorated officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of military experience spanning operational, strategic, capability development and institutional roles within the Indian Army.

Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth?

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has commanded formations at every level across diverse operational environments.

His command assignments include leading an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's premier strike formations, before serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area.

After being elevated to Army Commander rank, Lt Gen Seth headed both the South Western Command and Southern Command, a rare distinction that saw him provide strategic leadership across critical operational theatres for more than two-and-a-half years.

The officer has also held several key staff appointments at Army Headquarters, particularly in the areas of strategic planning and capability development. He is widely credited for contributing to the Army's modernisation efforts, including long-term force structuring, capability enhancement and the integration of emerging technologies into future battlefield planning.

Educational Background

Known for his academic excellence and professional competence, Lt Gen Seth is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College. He has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his extensive exposure to global military thought and contemporary strategic affairs.

With his appointment, the Indian Army will be led by an officer recognised for both operational command experience and a strong focus on modernisation as it navigates evolving security challenges and future warfare requirements.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff?

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

When will Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assume his new role?

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will assume office as the Chief of the Army Staff from the afternoon of June 30, 2026. He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who retires on the same day.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Centre Army Chief COAS INDIA Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth
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