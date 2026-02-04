Andhra CM Naidu Backs Large-Scale Saffron Cultivation In Lambasingi Under PPP Model

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to allow companies to cultivate saffron in large-scale at Lambasingi under PPP model.

Reviewing performance of agriculture and allied sectors, the chief minister called for saffron cultivation with the participation of local tribal communities.

"Companies willing to take up large-scale saffron cultivation in Lambasingi under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model with the participation of local tribal communities shall be permitted," Naidu said in an official press release late on Tuesday.

Lambasingi, known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, is a small village in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Scenic Lambasingi already cultivates coffee, pepper and strawberry crops.

Naidu directed officials to develop a coca city on 500 acres in Eluru district, along with facilities for cultivation, processing and marketing at international standards.

Though the southern state ranks second in the country in banana production, the CM observed that it lacks in exports, calling for greater focus.

Reflecting on aquaculture, he noted that registration of aquaculture activities would be made mandatory.

Further, the CM directed officials to initiate action to transform Andhra Pradesh into the largest natural farming hub in the country. PTI STH ADB

