Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAndhra CM Naidu Backs Large-Scale Saffron Cultivation In Lambasingi Under PPP Model

Andhra CM Naidu Backs Large-Scale Saffron Cultivation In Lambasingi Under PPP Model

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu wants saffron cultivation in Lambasingi via PPP with tribal involvement, aiming to make it a major producer.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to allow companies to cultivate saffron in large-scale at Lambasingi under PPP model.

Reviewing performance of agriculture and allied sectors, the chief minister called for saffron cultivation with the participation of local tribal communities.

"Companies willing to take up large-scale saffron cultivation in Lambasingi under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model with the participation of local tribal communities shall be permitted," Naidu said in an official press release late on Tuesday.

Lambasingi, known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, is a small village in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Scenic Lambasingi already cultivates coffee, pepper and strawberry crops.

Naidu directed officials to develop a coca city on 500 acres in Eluru district, along with facilities for cultivation, processing and marketing at international standards.

Though the southern state ranks second in the country in banana production, the CM observed that it lacks in exports, calling for greater focus.

Reflecting on aquaculture, he noted that registration of aquaculture activities would be made mandatory.

Further, the CM directed officials to initiate action to transform Andhra Pradesh into the largest natural farming hub in the country. PTI STH ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed

Frequently Asked Questions

Where has Andhra Pradesh CM directed officials to allow large-scale saffron cultivation?

The Chief Minister has directed officials to allow large-scale saffron cultivation in Lambasingi, under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the participation of local tribal communities.

What is Lambasingi known for in Andhra Pradesh?

Lambasingi is known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh and currently cultivates coffee, pepper, and strawberry crops.

What initiative is planned for Eluru district regarding cocoa?

Officials have been directed to develop a coca city on 500 acres in Eluru district, including facilities for cultivation, processing, and marketing at international standards.

What observation was made regarding banana production in Andhra Pradesh?

Despite ranking second in the country for banana production, Andhra Pradesh lacks in exports, which requires greater focus according to the CM.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Amaravati
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Offers PM Modi Gen. Naravane’s Book Amid Laddakh Discussion in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget