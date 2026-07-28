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English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka CM Shivakumar Calls All-Party MPs' Meeting A 'Major Success', Says 'Strength Lies In Unity'

Karnataka CM Shivakumar Calls All-Party MPs' Meeting A 'Major Success', Says 'Strength Lies In Unity'

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar hailed the all-party MPs' meeting in Delhi as a major success, urging leaders to unite for the state's development.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Shivakumar held successful meeting with state MPs.
  • Meeting stressed unity for state development, transcending party lines.
  • MPs urged to pursue central funds, projects, drought relief.

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday described his meeting with the state's MPs in New Delhi as a "major success".

He said the meeting, which took place on Monday, demonstrated that "there is strength in unity" and reinforced the need for leaders across party lines to work together for Karnataka's development.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the meeting drew an unprecedented response from MPs across political parties and received appreciation even from opposition leaders for its objective and the Chief Minister's inclusive approach.

According to the CMO, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty said they had "never seen so many MPs attend such a meeting before" and termed it "a first".

They also praised Shivakumar for organising the interaction, describing the effort as "commendable".

"The meeting sent a clear message: there is strength in unity," the CMO said, adding that leaders endorsed the Chief Minister's appeal to "set aside party lines and work together for Karnataka's development." The release said one of the key outcomes of the meeting was the positive response to Shivakumar's appeal that all MPs jointly pursue pending projects with the Centre, press for the release of funds and seek drought relief assistance for the state.

Union Ministers Joshi, Somanna and Karandlaje attended the meeting along with Lok Sabha members Bommai, Shettar, P C Gaddigoudar, Sagar Khandre, Dr Manjunath, Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan, Dr Sudhakar, Sunil Bose, Priyanka Jarkiholi, Prabha Mallikarjun, Shreyas Patel, Yaduveer Wadiyar, B Y Raghavendra, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Rajya Sabha members Sudha Murty, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, Narayan Bhandage, M Nagaraj, Mansoor Khan and Pawan Khera were also present.

The CMO said Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and H D Kumaraswamy, along with Rajya Sabha members Mallikarjun Kharge, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh and Dr Veerendra Heggade, could not attend due to prior commitments but had informed the organisers in advance.

The release described the meeting as "a resounding success."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main objective of the meeting organized by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar?

The meeting aimed to bring together MPs across party lines to work jointly for Karnataka's development. A key outcome was to jointly pursue pending projects, press for funds, and seek drought relief from the Centre.

How was Chief Minister Shivakumar's meeting with Karnataka MPs received by the attendees?

The meeting received an unprecedented response, with Union Ministers and opposition leaders calling it 'a first.' They appreciated the Chief Minister's inclusive approach and commended his effort.

What was the Chief Minister's main message regarding the meeting?

Chief Minister Shivakumar described the meeting as a 'major success,' emphasizing 'strength in unity.' He stressed the need for leaders to set aside party lines and work together for Karnataka's development.

Which prominent leaders attended the Chief Minister's meeting with Karnataka MPs?

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna attended. BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, along with Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, were also present.

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka CM
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