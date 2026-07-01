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Centre Issues Show Cause Notice To Delhi Gymkhana Club In Eviction Proceedings
The Union Government has taken the next step in its eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, with the Estate Officer issuing a statutory show cause notice under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971. The Club has been asked to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it.
The notice, issued under Section 4(1) read with Section 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Act, follows the Centre's plea alleging that the Club is an unauthorized occupant of the 27.3-acre property at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.
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Centre Issues Show Cause Notice To Delhi Gymkhana Club In Eviction Proceedings
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