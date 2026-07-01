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English NewsNewsCentre Issues Show Cause Notice To Delhi Gymkhana Club In Eviction Proceedings

Centre Issues Show Cause Notice To Delhi Gymkhana Club In Eviction Proceedings

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 03:33 PM (IST)

The Union Government has taken the next step in its eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, with the Estate Officer issuing a statutory show cause notice under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971. The Club has been asked to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it.

The notice, issued under Section 4(1) read with Section 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Act, follows the Centre's plea alleging that the Club is an unauthorized occupant of the 27.3-acre property at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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