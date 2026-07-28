Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CPI(M) review admitted campaign overly focused on then CM Vijayan.

This allowed rivals to personalize election, losing political initiative.

Party cited weak government-organization coordination and failed political messaging.

Failed countering BJP-alliance claims, damaging party's secular image.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) has admitted that its Assembly election campaign in Kerala became overly centred on then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the strategy unintentionally allowed the opponents to turn the election into a personal contest instead of a political one.

The admission is part of the party's "Review of Assembly Election Results", adopted at the Central Committee meeting held from July 11 to 13, 2026, after discussions in the Kerala state secretariat and state committee.

The review said, "A narrative was prevalent that the entire campaign revolved around one person." Referring to politburo member Vijayan, it noted that while he had led the government efficiently, "By personalising the campaign and centering it around Com. Pinarayi Vijayan, we unwittingly gave an opportunity to the UDF to conduct a targeted campaign against him." "Consequently, we have lost the political initiative to expose the reactionary, ruling class bias of the Congress party and the UDF," it added.

The document also cited the lack of stronger coordination between the party and the government in the LDF's failure.

Recalling earlier Left governments, it said the party had constituted sub-committees to monitor the implementation of government schemes and had a cabinet fraction committee to guide ministers.

"Regular functioning of such mechanisms ensured that there is a proper coordination between the party and the government and all political issues are discussed in detail," the review said.

It added that these mechanisms had largely helped prevent mistakes and ensured that "neither our allies nor our opponents got an opportunity to question our politics." The review identified political, administrative and organisational factors behind the electoral defeat.

It said the election campaign rightly highlighted the achievements of the LDF government but failed to adequately explain the limitations under which the government functioned in the existing federal structure.

According to the report, the campaign also created an impression that the government could resolve all the problems faced by the people.

The party acknowledged that its emphasis on development and welfare, without a sufficiently strong political campaign against neoliberal and corporate-communal policies, weakened its message.

It also admitted that it could not effectively counter allegations by the Congress-led UDF, the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami that the CPI(M) had a secret understanding with the BJP.

The review further admitted that reading out a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam by a CPI(M) minister had damaged the party's secular image.

It described the episode as "a major embarrassment to the party's secular image" and said it conveyed the impression that the Party was soft towards Hindutva communal forces.

It also acknowledged that the party's response to anti-Muslim remarks made by Vellappally Natesan was not strong enough and said statements made by some leaders further alienated sections of the public.

The document noted that the controversy over PM-SHRI schools and differences with CPI, an LDF ally, were used by the UDF to spread allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) understanding.

It stressed that all LDF partners should be taken into confidence on such issues to avoid similar controversies.

The review also criticised the public communication of some party leaders, saying avoidable remarks were exploited by opponents and sections of the media to tarnish the party's image. It called for shorter, sharper and more politically focused public speeches.

The CPI(M) further admitted that sections of its traditional support base, including workers, agricultural workers and poor peasants, did not vote for the Left in the elections.

It also said the government had opposed the four Labour Codes and taken several pro-worker measures, but these achievements were not highlighted effectively during the campaign.

The review comes after the LDF suffered one of its worst electoral setbacks in Kerala, winning only 35 of the 140 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate with 102 seats, while the BJP opened its account with three seats, winning Chathannoor, Kazhakkoottam and Nemom.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)