Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Lingayat Seer Forced To Step Down Amid Backlash Over 'Muslim Identity'

Karnataka Lingayat Seer Forced To Step Down Amid Backlash Over 'Muslim Identity'

Nijalinga Swamy, 22-year-old Lingayat seer, resigned after his past faith as Muslim came to light through an old ID and photos.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

A young Lingayat seer, 22-year-old Nijalinga Swamy, has resigned from his position at the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt in Gundlupet taluk after villagers and devotees raised objections to his past identity as a Muslim. The controversy broke out after a staff member reportedly accessed Swamy’s old phone and came across his Aadhaar card, which revealed his previous name—Mohammed Nisar—and his earlier religious affiliation.

Nijalinga Swamy's Pic Found With Skullcap

The situation escalated further when photos surfaced allegedly showing him wearing a skullcap and holding a beer bottle—images he says were taken before he embraced the Lingayat faith, as per a report on Indian Express. Swamy clarified that these pictures were from his life prior to receiving Basava Deeksha at the age of 17, when he formally adopted the Lingayat tradition and committed himself to the teachings of 12th-century reformer Basavanna.

Originally hailing from Yadgir district, Swamy had served just six weeks as the head of the new mutt, which was built on land donated by Australian-based philanthropist Mahadev Prasad. His appointment had been recommended by his spiritual mentor, owing to his earlier service at a mutt in Basavakalyan, Bidar, where he was active in rituals and outreach programs.

Despite Swamy’s assertion that many devotees were already aware of his background, a section of the local community accused him of hiding his identity. As pressure mounted, he chose to resign and has since relocated to a Lingayat mutt in Rane Bennur, Haveri district, where he continues his spiritual pursuits.

The episode has reignited debate around religious conversion, inclusivity and identity within spiritual institutions. While some followers expressed discomfort with Swamy’s past, others, including prominent Lingayat voices, have defended him—arguing that Basavanna’s teachings champion equality and spiritual freedom beyond caste and religion.

This is not an isolated case of a Muslim convert leading a Lingayat institution.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Woman Boards Wrong Train With Husband, Falls From Moving Carriage In Kerala

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muslim Lingayat Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Unique Fusion of Kuchipudi Dance and Hindustani Music Enchants Delhi Audience | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Causes Havoc; Schools Closed in Five Districts | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget