Karnataka Lingayat Seer Forced To Step Down Amid Backlash Over 'Muslim Identity'

A young Lingayat seer, 22-year-old Nijalinga Swamy, has resigned from his position at the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt in Gundlupet taluk after villagers and devotees raised objections to his past identity as a Muslim. The controversy broke out after a staff member reportedly accessed Swamy’s old phone and came across his Aadhaar card, which revealed his previous name—Mohammed Nisar—and his earlier religious affiliation.

Nijalinga Swamy's Pic Found With Skullcap

The situation escalated further when photos surfaced allegedly showing him wearing a skullcap and holding a beer bottle—images he says were taken before he embraced the Lingayat faith, as per a report on Indian Express. Swamy clarified that these pictures were from his life prior to receiving Basava Deeksha at the age of 17, when he formally adopted the Lingayat tradition and committed himself to the teachings of 12th-century reformer Basavanna.

Originally hailing from Yadgir district, Swamy had served just six weeks as the head of the new mutt, which was built on land donated by Australian-based philanthropist Mahadev Prasad. His appointment had been recommended by his spiritual mentor, owing to his earlier service at a mutt in Basavakalyan, Bidar, where he was active in rituals and outreach programs.

Despite Swamy’s assertion that many devotees were already aware of his background, a section of the local community accused him of hiding his identity. As pressure mounted, he chose to resign and has since relocated to a Lingayat mutt in Rane Bennur, Haveri district, where he continues his spiritual pursuits.

The episode has reignited debate around religious conversion, inclusivity and identity within spiritual institutions. While some followers expressed discomfort with Swamy’s past, others, including prominent Lingayat voices, have defended him—arguing that Basavanna’s teachings champion equality and spiritual freedom beyond caste and religion.

This is not an isolated case of a Muslim convert leading a Lingayat institution.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Woman Boards Wrong Train With Husband, Falls From Moving Carriage In Kerala