HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Woman Boards Wrong Train With Husband, Falls From Moving Carriage In Kerala

Tamil Nadu Woman Boards Wrong Train With Husband, Falls From Moving Carriage In Kerala

After the woman's fall, her husband disembarked at Parappanangadi station and alerted railway staff, who then informed local police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 11:20 AM (IST)

A 33-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu suffered head injuries after falling from a moving passenger train near Tanur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the police. The incident occurred around 1 AM, and she is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where her condition is reported as stable.

Woman Falls Off Moving Train 

The woman, a native of Nagapattinam district, was traveling with her husband when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest the couple may have boarded the wrong train while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Tanur police official, as quoted by Mathrubhumi, though the woman held a ticket for Coimbatore, the train she fell from was headed elsewhere.

The exact circumstances that led to the fall remain unclear. Authorities suspect intoxication may have caused confusion, resulting in the mishap. Investigators are also examining if any safety protocols were breached or if negligence contributed to the incident.

Following the fall, the woman's husband disembarked at Parappanangadi station and alerted railway staff, who then informed local police. A coordinated effort was launched to locate the woman.

Despite her injuries, the woman reportedly managed to walk to a nearby residence. The occupants of the house promptly notified police, who arranged for immediate medical attention, reported PTI. She was initially taken to a nearby taluk hospital before being shifted to the Kozhikode facility for advanced care.

Doctors have since confirmed she is stable and receiving proper treatment. Police have taken statements from the couple and are continuing their inquiry, which includes verifying travel details and considering whether action is warranted under laws relating to public intoxication or unsafe conduct.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Kerala Tamil NAdu
