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HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka CM Suspense Deepens As Governor Flies To Mumbai While Siddaramaiah Weighs Exit

Karnataka CM Suspense Deepens As Governor Flies To Mumbai While Siddaramaiah Weighs Exit

Governor Gehlot’s sudden departure from Bengaluru has intensified speculation over Siddaramaiah’s possible resignation and a leadership shift in Karnataka.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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  • Congress high command intervenes, pushing for a leadership transition.

Political uncertainty deepened in Karnataka late Wednesday night after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot abruptly left Bengaluru for Mumbai, triggering intense speculation over an imminent change in the state’s leadership. The sudden development comes amid mounting reports that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to resign, potentially paving the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over after months of internal friction within the Congress.

Governor’s Late-Night Exit Sparks Questions

According to reports, Governor Gehlot departed Bengaluru around 11:30 pm, officially citing a family emergency. Sources indicate he has not booked a return flight and is expected to continue onward to Indore on Thursday morning.

The timing of the Governor’s departure has attracted attention because it came shortly after indications emerged that Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment to submit his resignation.

If the Chief Minister proceeds with his plans while the Governor remains away, sources suggest the resignation letter could instead be handed over to the Raj Bhavan secretary.

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Siddaramaiah Likely To Meet Cabinet Before Decision

Speculation surrounding Siddaramaiah’s exit gathered momentum after sources from the Chief Minister’s Office indicated he may visit Raj Bhavan between 2:30 pm and 3 pm on Thursday.

Before any formal move, Siddaramaiah is expected to hold a breakfast meeting with Cabinet colleagues at his official residence, ‘Kaveri’, at 9 am. The meeting is likely to focus on the political transition and his future course within the party.

Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande reportedly claimed Siddaramaiah personally informed him about the decision to step down despite repeated requests from legislators and ministers asking him to continue as chief minister.

Throughout Wednesday, several Congress leaders visited Siddaramaiah’s residence in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider. However, sources suggest the veteran leader remained firm on his decision.

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Congress High Command Pushes Transition

The fast-moving developments follow a series of high-level discussions in Delhi involving Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Although the Congress has not publicly confirmed a leadership change, insiders claim Siddaramaiah agreed to resign after direct intervention from Rahul Gandhi.

The party leadership is also believed to have offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat along with a larger national role. However, reports suggest the 77-year-old leader remains hesitant about shifting to Delhi politics.

The political churn has also revived debate around the reported rotational chief minister arrangement within the Karnataka Congress. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had earlier held a “breakfast diplomacy” meeting in December 2025 when similar rumours of a leadership transition surfaced.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What role is the Congress high command playing in these developments?

High-level discussions have occurred involving top Congress leaders. Insiders suggest Siddaramaiah agreed to resign after direct intervention from Rahul Gandhi.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Politics Shivakumar CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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