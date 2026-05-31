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HomeNewsIndiaUP: Maternal uncle, stepbrother strangle 17-year-old girl dead for talking to boys

UP: Maternal uncle, stepbrother strangle 17-year-old girl dead for talking to boys

Meerut (UP), May 30 (PTI): A girl was allegedly strangled to death by her maternal uncle and stepbrother, who apparently resented the teenager's repeated conversations with boys over phone, police said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 May 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), May 30 (PTI): A girl was allegedly strangled to death by her maternal uncle and stepbrother, who apparently resented the teenager's repeated conversations with boys over phone, police said on Saturday.

The accused relative has been arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the girl's body was recovered on Saturday morning from a mango orchard in a forest area near Narhara village under Lohia Nagar police station.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

The deceased was identified as Sania (17), a resident of Humayun Nagar.

Based on an examination of footage from several CCTV cameras and other evidence, police arrested the girl's maternal uncle Sartaj later in the day.

According to police, during interrogation, the accused revealed that there was resentment within the family over the teenager's conversations with boys on her mobile phone. For this reason, he along with the girl's stepbrother Shoaib, strangled her to death.

Later, they took the body to the mango orchard and disposed it amid the bushes.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case has been registered at Lohia Nagar police station under relevant sections.

Police said the accused uncle Sartaj has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest Shoaib, the second accused named in the FIR. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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