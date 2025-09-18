In Manali, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actress Kangana Ranaut was met with protests as locals voiced their anger following the recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. Crowds in Patlikuhal shouted “Kangana Go Back” slogans, expressing discontent over her delayed arrival in the disaster-hit region.

This came as the Mandi MP visited Solang village on Thursday to assess the destruction caused by landslides. Locals, however, reportedly asked her to leave the area over her delayed visit.

“Don’t Attack Me, My Restaurant Made Only Rs 50”: Kangana Ranaut Tells Locals In Himachal

In another video, Ranaut was seen responding to a local who wanted to question her. She retorted, “Are you here to attack me or to ask questions? Don’t attack, ask questions. We are residents here. If you attack us, how will we work for you? Please calm down first and know that I too have a house here. Imagine what I must be going through. My restaurant here made only Rs 50 in business, while I have to pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my situation too. I am also human, a single woman like you. Don’t attack me as if I am the Queen of England doing nothing for you. I also earn my living here.”

“A flood-affected woman went to MP Kangana Ranaut to file a complaint, but instead of listening to her, Kangana started sharing her own woes — saying, ‘My restaurant made just 50 rupees in sales yesterday…’ #Manali #HimachalPradesh #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/st207EsTtR — DW Samachar (@dwsamachar) September 18, 2025

Ranaut further sought to divert the focus towards the Congress-led state government, saying, “Today we are here to see what work has been done, to know what the state government has done.”

Himachal Reels Under Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to struggle with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and landslides. Officials from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that 519 roads, including National Highway 3 (Attari–Leh) and NH-503A (Amritsar–Bhota), remain blocked. Mandi district reported the maximum number of closures with 187 roads, followed by 155 in Kullu and 55 in Shimla.

The state has recorded 419 deaths this monsoon, with 237 linked to rain-related incidents and 182 due to road accidents. As many as 479 people have been injured and 45 remain missing. Losses are estimated at Rs 4,593 crore, with over 1,500 houses fully destroyed and nearly 6,800 partially damaged, according to SEOC.

On Tuesday, Ranaut, alongside Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, performed a special havan in Mandi city for world peace and protection from disasters.

Uncertain Life Amid Frequent Disasters

Since Tuesday evening, several regions recorded heavy downpours—Ghaghas received 60 mm, Nahan 45.5 mm, Bilaspur 40.8 mm, and Kasauli 39 mm, among others. Thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Kangra, Palampur and Sundernagar, while strong winds up to 52 kmph swept through Reckong Peo, Kukumseri and Bajaura, the meteorological department said.

Frequent natural disasters have made life increasingly uncertain in the hill state, leaving residents struggling to return to normalcy.