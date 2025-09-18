'She’s A Great Actor, But A Bad Politician': Fahad Ahmad’s Blunt Take On Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker’s husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, has stirred a new controversy after calling Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut a “bad politician” during a media interaction. Ahmad, who is a prominent member of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), shared his views during a rapid-fire segment in an interview with Filmigyan.

Fahad Tags Kangana as “# BadPolitician ”

During a candid game where he was asked to assign hashtags to public figures, Fahad didn’t hold back when Kangana’s name was mentioned. Without mincing words, he said,

“I can’t comment on her because she is a bad politician, but I will say #BadPolitician.”

He specifically pointed out her lack of active engagement during the floods in Mandi, her Lok Sabha constituency.

“Because [of the] flood affected Mandi region (Kangana is a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi) but despite being an MP, she kept saying, ‘What can I do? I am not the Prime Minister. I’m not a Minister.’ A representative’s job is to talk to the government. She should have fought for special funds and gone beyond political vote.”

His remark left Swara Bhasker visibly taken aback, although she refrained from commenting on the matter.

Kangana Acknowledges Struggles in Politics

Interestingly, Kangana herself has previously opened up about her discomfort with politics. Speaking on All India Radio’s Atmanirbhar in Ravi podcast earlier this year, she admitted her transition from entertainment to governance hasn’t been easy.

“I’m getting a hang of it. I wouldn’t say that I am enjoying it (politics). It’s a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn’t been my background. I’ve never thought of serving people.”

“I Like Her as an Actor”: Fahad Separates Art from Politics

While Fahad did not hold back his political criticism, he was quick to draw a line between Kangana’s professional skills and her political performance.

“She is a really good actor and I really like her as an actor, but she is a very bad politician.”

“They Say, ‘Use Your Own Money’”: Kangana on Constituency Expectations

Kangana’s own frustration with the expectations of her role as an MP also came through during the same podcast.

“Somebody’s naali is broken, and I’m like, ‘But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems’. They don’t care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like broken roads, and I tell them that’s a state government issue, and they say, ‘You have money, you use your own money’."

While the debate rages on, both Kangana and Fahad have reignited discussions around the accountability and expectations from celebrity politicians in India.