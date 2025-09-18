Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Should Slap Kangana When She Visits': TN Congress Leader KS Alagiri Sparks Row With Remark Against BJP MP

'Should Slap Kangana When She Visits': TN Congress Leader KS Alagiri Sparks Row With Remark Against BJP MP

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri sparked controversy by stating Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut "must be slapped" if she visits Tamil Nadu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 01:35 PM (IST)

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has ignited a political storm with his controversial comments targeting Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said that Ranaut “must be slapped” if she visits Tamil Nadu, accusing her of arrogance and recalling her past remarks against women activists.

The comment referred to a 2020 incident during the farmers’ protest, when Ranaut posted a tweet misidentifying 73-year-old activist Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. In the same post, she alleged that such women could be “hired” to protest for as little as Rs 100. The tweet drew nationwide outrage and eventually led to a defamation case. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to quash the proceedings, observing that Ranaut had “added spice” to her post and must face trial.

Alagiri also cited the June 2024 Delhi airport incident, where a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, allegedly slapped Ranaut while on duty, reported Times of India. The constable later claimed she acted in anger over Ranaut’s comments against farmers, noting that her own mother had participated in the protests.

'Should Not Forget To Slap Kangana': KS Alagiri

Doubling down, the senior Congress leader accused Ranaut of habitually insulting others. “When she comes this side (South India), you should not forget—slap her,” he remarked, as per a report on News 18, drawing both condemnation and criticism for the use of violent language.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken political views, has not yet publicly responded to Alagiri’s statement. However, the comment has triggered sharp reactions online, with social media users questioning the appropriateness of such rhetoric from a veteran politician.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Sets November Deadline To Fix Bengaluru’s Potholes After CEO's Relocation Post

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget