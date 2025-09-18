Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has ignited a political storm with his controversial comments targeting Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said that Ranaut “must be slapped” if she visits Tamil Nadu, accusing her of arrogance and recalling her past remarks against women activists.

The comment referred to a 2020 incident during the farmers’ protest, when Ranaut posted a tweet misidentifying 73-year-old activist Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. In the same post, she alleged that such women could be “hired” to protest for as little as Rs 100. The tweet drew nationwide outrage and eventually led to a defamation case. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to quash the proceedings, observing that Ranaut had “added spice” to her post and must face trial.

Alagiri also cited the June 2024 Delhi airport incident, where a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, allegedly slapped Ranaut while on duty, reported Times of India. The constable later claimed she acted in anger over Ranaut’s comments against farmers, noting that her own mother had participated in the protests.

'Should Not Forget To Slap Kangana': KS Alagiri

Doubling down, the senior Congress leader accused Ranaut of habitually insulting others. “When she comes this side (South India), you should not forget—slap her,” he remarked, as per a report on News 18, drawing both condemnation and criticism for the use of violent language.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken political views, has not yet publicly responded to Alagiri’s statement. However, the comment has triggered sharp reactions online, with social media users questioning the appropriateness of such rhetoric from a veteran politician.

