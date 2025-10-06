'Attack On CJI Gavai An Assault On Dignity Of Judiciary': Rahul, Sonia Condemn 'Hatred'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress has voiced strong condemnation following the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described the incident as “an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution.” He emphasised that such acts of hatred “have no place in our nation and must be condemned.”

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also expressed deep concern over the shocking episode. In her statement, she said, “No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious, but the nation must stand in solidarity with him, united with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.”

Priyanka Gandhi also took to X to condemn the incident as she wrote, "The attempt to attack the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is extremely shameful, unfortunate, and alarming. This is not just an attack on the Chief Justice of the country but on our Constitution, the entire judicial system, and the rule of law."

"The Honorable Chief Justice, through their hard work, dedication, and competence, has broken all societal barriers to achieve the highest judicial position. Such an attack on them is fatal to both the judiciary and democracy. No amount of condemnation for this is enough," she added.

Attempt To Throw Shoe At CJI Gavai In Supreme Court

The incident occurred when 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during court proceedings. The attack took place while a bench led by the Chief Justice was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers. Security personnel quickly intervened, preventing any harm to the Chief Justice. Following the breach of decorum, the Bar Council of India suspended Kishore from practice, highlighting the seriousness of the act.

Both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi condemned the attempted attack on CJI Gavai, describing it as a serious and alarming incident. They emphasised the significance of the independence of the judiciary and the need for such acts to be addressed appropriately.