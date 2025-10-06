Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaShoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings

Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the advocate was upset over CJI Gavai’s remarks made during a September 16 hearing related to a plea.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 71-year-old advocate created a stir inside the Supreme Court of India on Monday morning after he allegedly threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during court proceedings.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:35 am in Court No. 1, while a bench headed by CJI Gavai was in session. The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, reportedly took off his sports shoes and hurled them toward the CJI.

The Chief Justice remained unfazed and asked lawyers to continue with the proceedings.

Man Who Threw Shoe At CJI Handed Over To Police

Security personnel immediately apprehended Kishore and handed him over to the Supreme Court’s security unit. The Delhi Police later confirmed that the man is a resident of Mayur Vihar and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the advocate was upset over CJI Gavai’s remarks made during a September 16 hearing related to a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

During that hearing, the CJI had dismissed the plea as “publicity interest litigation,” remarking, “If you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then pray and meditate.” He later clarified that his comments were made in context, adding that he “respects all religions” and that the ASI has jurisdiction over temple upkeep.

Police officials said they are coordinating with the Registrar General of the Supreme Court and conducting further investigation before taking legal action.

CJI Gavai is under Z-plus security cover provided by the Delhi Police’s Security Division.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt CJI BR Gavai CJI Shoe Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Metro: CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Patna Metro Today | ABP News
Breaking: NDA Seat Sharing Formula Revealed In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2025
Breaking: Bihar Set for Two-Phase Assembly Polls; Election Commission to Declare Dates This Evening
Bihar Elections 2025: Elections Dates To Be Announced Soon, 2-3 Phases Expected | ABP News
Monsoon Marks Return: Heavy Rains in Bihar and Darjeeling Cause Floods, 24 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget