Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings

A 71-year-old advocate created a stir inside the Supreme Court of India on Monday morning after he allegedly threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during court proceedings.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:35 am in Court No. 1, while a bench headed by CJI Gavai was in session. The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, reportedly took off his sports shoes and hurled them toward the CJI.

The Chief Justice remained unfazed and asked lawyers to continue with the proceedings.

Man Who Threw Shoe At CJI Handed Over To Police

Security personnel immediately apprehended Kishore and handed him over to the Supreme Court’s security unit. The Delhi Police later confirmed that the man is a resident of Mayur Vihar and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the advocate was upset over CJI Gavai’s remarks made during a September 16 hearing related to a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

During that hearing, the CJI had dismissed the plea as “publicity interest litigation,” remarking, “If you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then pray and meditate.” He later clarified that his comments were made in context, adding that he “respects all religions” and that the ASI has jurisdiction over temple upkeep.

Police officials said they are coordinating with the Registrar General of the Supreme Court and conducting further investigation before taking legal action.

CJI Gavai is under Z-plus security cover provided by the Delhi Police’s Security Division.