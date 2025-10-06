Bar Council of India Suspends Rakesh Kishore After His Attempt To Hurl Shoe At CJI Gavai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bar Council of India has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practising in any court with immediate effect after he allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. Previously, the CJI himself had said that no action will be taken against the lawyer who allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice. This decision came after the CJI instructed officials to “ignore” the incident. Bar Council of India suspends advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice in courts with immediate effect after he attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place while the CJI-led Bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by advocates. Witness accounts differed — some stated that the lawyer tried to remove his shoe and throw it towards the CJI after approaching the dais, while others said he appeared to be throwing a roll of paper.

An unfazed CJI Gavai asked the lawyers present not to be distracted by the disturbance. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

Sources cited by CNN-News18 that a decision on whether to take action against the accused lawyer would be made only after the CJI rose from the Bench.

Bar Association To Act On Membership

“The lawyer is a temporary member of the Bar since 2011. We’ll initiate action for cancelling his membership. I tried contacting the CJI, but he was still on the bench. It’s an unfortunate incident because of the misinterpretation of the CJI’s observations on social media. The law will take its own course,” Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh said, as per News18's report.

As security officials escorted the lawyer out of the courtroom, he was reportedly heard saying, “‘Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge’ (Will not tolerate disrespect of the Sanatana Dharma).”

Previous Remarks

The incident is believed to be connected to comments made by CJI Gavai during a 16 September hearing, when the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the petition “publicity interest litigation”, the CJI had remarked, “This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

Following criticism of his comments on social media, CJI Gavai later clarified that his remarks had been misrepresented and stressed that he respects all religions.