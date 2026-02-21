JNU VC Row: Students’ Union Seeks Resignation Over ‘Casteist’ Podcast Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fresh controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the students’ union accused Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit of making “blatantly casteist statements” during a recent podcast discussion on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The vice chancellor has firmly rejected the allegations, stating that her comments have been taken out of context.

The remarks were made during a 52-minute podcast released on February 16, where the VC addressed issues including the rustication of JNUSU office bearers, the university’s image and UGC equity regulations.

JNU VC Santishree Pandit's 'victim card' slang exposes her Brahmin-RSS bias.



Dalits know their pain! We demand justice, not lectures from the privileged! #Delhi pic.twitter.com/5vyn3Jo0d0 — Deepali_Salve (@deepali_writes) February 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child

Students’ Union Seeks Resignation

In a statement issued on Friday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) expressed strong objection to the remarks and called for the vice chancellor’s resignation.

“We are shocked at the blatantly casteist statements made by the VC on a podcast,” the union said.

The union maintained that her observations regarding UGC regulations were unwarranted. It further alleged that the comments reflected “the chronology of injustice, caste supremacy, and perpetual systemic exclusion in universities and public spaces.”

JNUSU has appealed to student bodies and organisations across campuses to observe a national protest day on February 21, pressing for her resignation.

Vice Chancellor Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Pandit said her statements had been misinterpreted.

“I did not mean that, I meant that Wokes have written history like this,” she said. She added, “And those who opposed Wokes had this to say about permanent victimhood and imaginary worlds being created.”

Addressing the criticism over her remarks linked to UGC regulations, she told PTI, “When UGC regulations were criticised, the whole controversy was unnecessary, and there is suspicion that due diligence was not put into place. This is the perception.”

The union had also referred to her comment that one “cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card.” In response, Pandit said, “I am a Bahujan myself, I come from an OBC background.”

She reiterated that excerpts circulating publicly were clipped from the full-length podcast and lacked context.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI