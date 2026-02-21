Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJNU VC Row: Students’ Union Seeks Resignation Over ‘Casteist’ Podcast Remarks

JNU VC Row: Students’ Union Seeks Resignation Over ‘Casteist’ Podcast Remarks

JNU Students’ Union has demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit over alleged casteist remarks made during a podcast on UGC regulations. The VC has denied the claims.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the students’ union accused Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit of making “blatantly casteist statements” during a recent podcast discussion on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The vice chancellor has firmly rejected the allegations, stating that her comments have been taken out of context.

The remarks were made during a 52-minute podcast released on February 16, where the VC addressed issues including the rustication of JNUSU office bearers, the university’s image and UGC equity regulations.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child

Students’ Union Seeks Resignation

In a statement issued on Friday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) expressed strong objection to the remarks and called for the vice chancellor’s resignation.

“We are shocked at the blatantly casteist statements made by the VC on a podcast,” the union said.

The union maintained that her observations regarding UGC regulations were unwarranted. It further alleged that the comments reflected “the chronology of injustice, caste supremacy, and perpetual systemic exclusion in universities and public spaces.”

JNUSU has appealed to student bodies and organisations across campuses to observe a national protest day on February 21, pressing for her resignation.

Vice Chancellor Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Pandit said her statements had been misinterpreted.

“I did not mean that, I meant that Wokes have written history like this,” she said. She added, “And those who opposed Wokes had this to say about permanent victimhood and imaginary worlds being created.”

Addressing the criticism over her remarks linked to UGC regulations, she told PTI, “When UGC regulations were criticised, the whole controversy was unnecessary, and there is suspicion that due diligence was not put into place. This is the perception.”

The union had also referred to her comment that one “cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card.” In response, Pandit said, “I am a Bahujan myself, I come from an OBC background.”

She reiterated that excerpts circulating publicly were clipped from the full-length podcast and lacked context.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)?

The JNU students' union has accused Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit of making 'blatantly casteist statements' during a podcast discussion.

What are the students' demands regarding the Vice Chancellor's statements?

The JNU Students' Union has called for the Vice Chancellor's resignation and organized a national protest day.

How has the Vice Chancellor responded to the allegations?

Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit has denied the allegations, stating her comments were taken out of context and misinterpreted.

What specific statements are being criticized?

The criticism includes remarks about UGC regulations, progressing by not being a 'permanent victim,' and comments allegedly reflecting 'caste supremacy.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
JNUSU Protest JNU Students Union JNU VC Controversy Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
JNU VC Row: Students’ Union Seeks Resignation Over ‘Casteist’ Podcast Remarks
JNU VC Row: Students’ Union Seeks Resignation Over ‘Casteist’ Podcast Remarks
India
PM Modi’s Israel Visit: Anti-Ballistic Missile System, Advanced Weapons In Focus
PM Modi’s Israel Visit: Anti-Ballistic Missile System, Advanced Weapons In Focus
India
Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child
Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child
India
AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads
AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget