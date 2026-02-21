Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child

A devastating road accident in Kanpur claimed four lives when a Maruti Eeco carrying a family lost control and fell into a roadside pond. The victims were returning home after attending a thirteenth-day ritual when the mishap occurred, triggering panic in the area. Villagers said around 10 people were travelling in the vehicle. While navigating a blind curve on the Shivli-Ranian road, the driver reportedly lost control. The car, said to be moving at high speed, veered off the road and plunged directly into a nearby pond.

Family shattered by loss

Four occupants, including a young child, died at the scene, while others sustained serious injuries. All the deceased were from the same family, turning what had been a solemn gathering into an unimaginable tragedy.

Residents from nearby villages hurried to help. Several youths jumped into the pond to pull victims out of the submerged vehicle, using ropes and sticks to aid the rescue. Police soon reached the spot and joined locals in the relief operation.

Injured undergoing treatment

The injured were taken to CHC Shivli for medical care. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and begun an investigation into the incident. The tragedy has left the region in mourning, with locals urging improved safety measures at blind turns and high-risk stretches of road.

India's Road Safety Crisis: A Rising Toll in 2026

India’s road safety crisis has reached alarming levels, with newly released data for 2024 and 2025 showing a persistent upward trend in fatalities. According to recent government reports, road crash deaths rose to 1.77 lakh in 2024, averaging roughly 485 deaths every single day. This represents a 2.5% increase from the previous year, despite intensified national safety campaigns.

Overspeeding remains the deadliest factor, contributing to nearly 70% of all traffic-related fatalities. Other critical issues include the non-use of helmets and seatbelts, which accounted for approximately 39% of deaths.