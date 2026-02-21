Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child

Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child

Four occupants, including a young child, died at the scene, while others sustained serious injuries. All the deceased were from the same family.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

A devastating road accident in Kanpur claimed four lives when a Maruti Eeco carrying a family lost control and fell into a roadside pond. The victims were returning home after attending a thirteenth-day ritual when the mishap occurred, triggering panic in the area. Villagers said around 10 people were travelling in the vehicle. While navigating a blind curve on the Shivli-Ranian road, the driver reportedly lost control. The car, said to be moving at high speed, veered off the road and plunged directly into a nearby pond.

Family shattered by loss

Four occupants, including a young child, died at the scene, while others sustained serious injuries. All the deceased were from the same family, turning what had been a solemn gathering into an unimaginable tragedy.

Residents from nearby villages hurried to help. Several youths jumped into the pond to pull victims out of the submerged vehicle, using ropes and sticks to aid the rescue. Police soon reached the spot and joined locals in the relief operation.

Injured undergoing treatment

The injured were taken to CHC Shivli for medical care. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and begun an investigation into the incident. The tragedy has left the region in mourning, with locals urging improved safety measures at blind turns and high-risk stretches of road.

India's Road Safety Crisis: A Rising Toll in 2026

India’s road safety crisis has reached alarming levels, with newly released data for 2024 and 2025 showing a persistent upward trend in fatalities. According to recent government reports, road crash deaths rose to 1.77 lakh in 2024, averaging roughly 485 deaths every single day. This represents a 2.5% increase from the previous year, despite intensified national safety campaigns.

Overspeeding remains the deadliest factor, contributing to nearly 70% of all traffic-related fatalities. Other critical issues include the non-use of helmets and seatbelts, which accounted for approximately 39% of deaths.

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur News Kanpur Tragedy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child
Kanpur Tragedy: Speeding Car Plunges Into Pond, Four Dead Including Child
India
AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads
AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads
India
India Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine
India Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine
India
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Resets Ties With India, Reopens Visa Services For Indians
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Resets Ties With India, Reopens Visa Services For Indians
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget