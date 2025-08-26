At least 10 people, including six pilgrims, lost their lives as relentless downpours unleashed widespread devastation across Jammu on Tuesday. The victims were caught in a massive landslide along the Vaishno Devi route, while flash floods and further slides paralysed the region. Officials confirmed that 14 others were injured and several remained trapped near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

Rescue and Relief Operations in Ardhkuwari, Katra, Jammu region



Due to continuous heavy rain in Katra and nearby area today, landslides near Ardhkuwari injured several pilgrims. 6 Bn #CRPF's troopers swiftly launched rescue ops, safely evacuating the injured to CHC Katra.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “Very sorry to hear about the deaths of the pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi track. I send my condolences to the families of the deceased. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.”

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the flooding situation: “Just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji on the phone to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy & continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life. Efforts are being made to restore phone/data connectivity as soon as possible. The closure of Jammu airport stopped me & my colleagues from reaching Jammu this evening. I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow. In the mean time I’m closely monitoring the situation & in touch with the teams on the ground in the division.”

Amit Shah stated that the NDRF is set to join rescue operations, “The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there.”

The authorities suspended the pilgrimage as rain battered the Trikuta hills. While the Himkoti route was shut in the morning, the old track was halted around 1.30 pm. Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror. Kiran, a devotee from Mohali, told news agency PTI from a hospital bed in Katra: “I was coming down the hill after performing darshan when people started shouting. I saw stones falling down. I rushed to safety but was injured.” Another pilgrim, still shaken, said, “We were a group of five out of which three are injured.”

Infrastructure Crumbles In Jammu, Communication Blackout

The rains triggered flash floods, collapsing bridges, toppling electricity poles and snapping mobile networks across vast stretches of Jammu and Kashmir. Telecom operators said fibre lines were damaged at multiple points, leaving millions without communication. The disruption hampered emergency response and left residents panicked.

Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar and Kishtwar–Doda highways was suspended, with dozens of link roads blocked. Several trains were cancelled, while visuals of the Vaishno Devi track showed scenes of destruction. The Defence PRO in Jammu said three Army relief columns had been deployed in Katra and surrounding areas to rescue stranded civilians and assist civil agencies.

The fresh disaster comes just days after a cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chisoti village killed 65 people, mostly pilgrims, and injured over 100. Several remain missing, officials said.

Jammu Rains: Rising Rivers, Schools Closed, Exams & Recruitment Drives On Hold

The deluge caused rivers, including the Ravi, Ujh, Tawi and Chenab to swell above danger levels. The Modhopur barrage in Kathua recorded flows crossing one lakh cusecs, inundating low-lying areas. The Meteorological Department reported 155.6 mm rainfall in Kathua in 24 hours, while Bhaderwah (99.8 mm), Jammu (81.5 mm) and Katra (68.8 mm) also saw heavy showers. Officials warned of continued heavy rain with risks of cloudbursts and landslides until 27 August.

The Chief Minister chaired an emergency review and directed deputy commissioners to remain on high alert. “Instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies,” Abdullah said in a post on X. He ordered timely supply of food, water and medicines to affected families, stressing priority relief for vulnerable groups.

All government and private schools across the Jammu division were ordered shut until 27 August. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education suspended Class 10 and 11 examinations scheduled for Wednesday. Recruitment drives for constables in security forces, including the BSF, were also put on hold.

Himachal and Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Fury

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh reported widespread landslides and flash floods, although no casualties were confirmed till Tuesday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 690 roads were closed, including 320 in Mandi and 132 in Kullu. A multi-storey hotel and shops were washed away in Kullu’s Manali, while stretches of the Manali-Leh highway were swept off by the Beas river. The local meteorological office has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Kangra, Chamba and Mandi.

VIDEO | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: A pick-up van was swept away as raging river triggered a landslide damaging the road.



(Full video available on PTI Videos)

Punjab too faced worsening floods, prompting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to announce the closure of all schools from August 27 to 30. Incessant rainfall inundated villages across districts, with rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi flowing above danger levels. Release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams further worsened the situation in districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur.

Residents in Kapurthala and Ferozepur shifted belongings to rooftops or evacuated their homes as floodwaters entered farmlands and villages. Farmers lamented massive crop loss, with many recalling similar devastation last year. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal blamed breaches in embankments for flooding that submerged 36 villages in Kapurthala district, devastating paddy crops.

According to PTI, he warned, “If anything happens to the ‘bundh’ (earthen embankment) from this side, the entire city area will be drowned and thousands of lives will be in danger.”

District administrations are focusing on relief distribution, livestock care, and strengthening embankments, even as the rains show no signs of letting up.