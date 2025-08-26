A swollen Beas river wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, washing away several stretches of the Chandigarh–Manali highway and damaging hotels and restaurants on the intervening night of August 25 and 26.

The highway at Bindu Dhank near Manali has completely disappeared, while another section at Raison has been severely damaged, forcing authorities to divert traffic through a link road on the left bank of the river.

National highway in Manali totally washed away, Beas river flooded after heavy rains since last night. Requesting everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/i7ruVhayKF — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2025

The Manali–Leh highway has also been blocked after a portion was swept away at Vashisht Chowk near Manali. Floodwaters entered the Green Tax Barrier and Alu Ground late Monday night, prompting the evacuation of shops and houses. Water also inundated Dev Lok, a popular tourist spot near 15 Mile, on the same night.

tragic situation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh



In Manali, the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was heavily damaged by the strong floodwaters. Most of the building was washed away, leaving only the front gate wall standing pic.twitter.com/9HW9SS6LbO — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

The popular Sher-e-Punjab restaurant near Manali has been washed away. Former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur inspected the affected areas on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh–Manali highway remained blocked for the third consecutive day at multiple spots near Pandoh in Mandi district, leaving commuters stranded overnight in their vehicles and inside tunnels. The alternate Mandi–Kamand–Kataula–Bajaura–Kullu route was also blocked.

With a red alert issued by the weather department, all educational institutions in Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Una, Shimla and Bilaspur districts will remain closed on Tuesday.