Raging Beas River Destroys Manali Highway, Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant Swept Away: Watch

Raging Beas River Destroys Manali Highway, Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant Swept Away: Watch

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh–Manali highway remained blocked for the third consecutive day at multiple spots near Pandoh in Mandi district, leaving commuters stranded overnight.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A swollen Beas river wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, washing away several stretches of the Chandigarh–Manali highway and damaging hotels and restaurants on the intervening night of August 25 and 26.

The highway at Bindu Dhank near Manali has completely disappeared, while another section at Raison has been severely damaged, forcing authorities to divert traffic through a link road on the left bank of the river.

The Manali–Leh highway has also been blocked after a portion was swept away at Vashisht Chowk near Manali. Floodwaters entered the Green Tax Barrier and Alu Ground late Monday night, prompting the evacuation of shops and houses. Water also inundated Dev Lok, a popular tourist spot near 15 Mile, on the same night.

The popular Sher-e-Punjab restaurant near Manali has been washed away. Former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur inspected the affected areas on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh–Manali highway remained blocked for the third consecutive day at multiple spots near Pandoh in Mandi district, leaving commuters stranded overnight in their vehicles and inside tunnels. The alternate Mandi–Kamand–Kataula–Bajaura–Kullu route was also blocked.

With a red alert issued by the weather department, all educational institutions in Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Una, Shimla and Bilaspur districts will remain closed on Tuesday.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manali Floods Himachal Pradesh Rains Manali Highway Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant Manali Video
Preferred Sources
Read more
Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
India
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
