Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir due to severe weather conditions. Continuous heavy rainfall and cloudbursts have disrupted daily life across several parts of the Jammu division. Rising water levels forced authorities to open all gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam on the Ravi River.

Flood risk remains high in Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, and Udhampur districts until 5:30 am on August 27. Low-lying areas have been inundated, causing difficulties for residents. Authorities have urged people to stay alert and avoid visiting vulnerable areas. In case of emergencies, citizens can dial 112 for assistance.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Water level of the Tawi River rises due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/pn96uAMbE4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Jammu region on Tuesday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. Between 8:30 am and 1:00 pm, widespread heavy showers were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu received 93 mm of rainfall, Samba 136 mm, Kathua’s Burmal 97.5 mm, Reasi 84 mm, and Bhaderwah 92 mm.

Jammu DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma said, "A flood alert has been sounded. The Administration has appealed to the public to avoid going near rivers and nallahs. The traffic is operating on the highway. We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the people."

The latest cloudburst on Tuesday resulted in landslides and flash floods in several areas.

Deeply pained to see flash floods & cloudburst in Bhalesa, with flood-like situations across Jammu province. Precious lives lost, homes damaged. I urge people to move to safer places. Govt must act swiftly. My heartfelt prayers with all affected families in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6pUntWFN3n — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 26, 2025

Four Dead In Doda

Relentless rainfall has thrown life into chaos across Jammu and Kashmir, with at least four people losing their lives in Doda district on Tuesday. Two victims were killed when their house collapsed, while flash floods swept away two more.

Officials confirmed that homes and property have suffered “considerable damage” in several areas. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with district administrations on high alert. Residents in vulnerable zones—especially low-lying and hilly stretches—have been urged to remain cautious as intermittent rain continues.

Rivers Rising Beyond Danger Levels

Most rivers and streams in the Jammu division are in spate. The Tawi River, which has a flood level of 20 ft and an evacuation mark of 23.4 ft, swelled to 24.97 ft by 9:15 am, well above the danger threshold.

In Kathua district, the Ravi River has breached its banks, flooding villages such as Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, and Karyali. The Ujh River is also nearing critical levels, while the Basantar in Samba has already crossed the danger mark. By afternoon, the Ujh River had overflowed at Panjtirthi, raising alarm for nearby areas. Smaller streams and tributaries, including the Taranah, Maggar Khad, and Sahar Khad, are also swelling, compounding the threat.

In Kishtwar, part of the Paddar road was washed away near Traith Nallah. The Sinthan Top pass, a key link to the Valley, has been closed due to heavy flooding. Flash floods have also hit the Neeru Nallah in Bhaderwah, adding to the crisis.

Roads Blocked, Snowfall Adds to Disruptions

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been shut due to landslides in Ramban, while the Srinagar-Leh highway is blocked at Zojila Pass due to heavy snowfall. Snow has also blanketed parts of Ladakh and the higher reaches of Bandipora, deepening the challenges of connectivity and relief.

CM’s Omar Abdullah's Intervention

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an emergency meeting on flood preparedness and directed all departments to remain on high alert. Writing on X, he said: “The situation in many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.” He also announced additional funds for district collectors to handle emergency restoration and urgent needs.

Authorities have barred officials involved in flood protection from taking leave, except for medical emergencies. Helplines have been set up, with police, health, irrigation, and disaster management departments working round-the-clock.

Weather Outlook and Safety Advisories

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jammu and significant showers in Kashmir. People are strongly advised to stay away from riverbanks, streams, and landslide-prone slopes.

The District Magistrate of Jammu issued a stark warning: “Citizens of Jammu are requested to stay away from Tawi River banks. The water levels may reach danger mark within a short period of time.” Emergency contact numbers have been shared for immediate assistance: 0191-2520542 and 0191-2571616.