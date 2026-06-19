J-K's Kathua to get express corridor link, gas pipeline: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, June 18 (PTI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday announced that the Kathua district will soon be connected through the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra express corridor and will also receive a gas pipeline network, aimed at boosting connectivity, industrial growth and access to clean energy.

Singh said that the express corridor would significantly enhance regional connectivity and economic activity in the district.

"Kathua will soon be connected through Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Express Corridor, substantially enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic activities", he said while addressing a public gathering near Khilochak Pond in the Jastora Assembly constituency of the Kathua district as part of an outreach programme marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government.

He said a gas pipeline project for Kathua is also in the pipeline and is expected to be implemented shortly, providing cleaner and more efficient energy access to residents and industries.

The Union minister said the tender for the proposed Homeopathy College in Kathua has already been floated and the foundation stone for the institution will be laid soon.

In another major announcement, Singh said the process of transferring land for the proposed Arun Jaitley Stadium in Hiranagar is underway. The stadium, he said, would provide modern facilities for budding sportspersons and promote sports culture in the region.

Highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Modi, Singh said a new culture of transparent, accountable and development-oriented governance has emerged across the country.

The minister said flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have improved livelihoods, expanded access to credit and encouraged entrepreneurship across the country.

Referring to Kathua's transformation during the last decade, Singh said the district has evolved from a neglected border town into a major centre of industrial growth, healthcare, education, innovation and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the installation of Maharaja Gulab Singh's statue, establishment of a Passport Office, engineering and medical colleges, north India's first seed processing plant, a biotechnology industrial park and the proposed Homeopathy Medical College have strengthened the district's educational and research infrastructure.

Singh said the Government Medical College in Kathua has improved access to quality medical services and reduced the need for patients to travel outside the district for advanced treatment.

The minister also highlighted strategic projects, including the Shahpur Kandi Project, the Ujh Multipurpose Project and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, stating that these initiatives would significantly improve connectivity, irrigation facilities and economic growth in the region.

He further said that the introduction of two Vande Bharat Express trains in Jammu and Kashmir marked a major step towards modern transportation and enhanced connectivity for the people of the Union Territory. PTI AB AB MNK MNK

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