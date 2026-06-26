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English NewsNewsIndiaJ-K Crime Branch files chargesheet against two for job fraud

J-K Crime Branch files chargesheet against two for job fraud

Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI): The Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing in Jammu has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly securing a government job using a forged school leaving certificate, officials said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:48 AM (IST)

Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI): The Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing in Jammu has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly securing a government job using a forged school leaving certificate, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered in 2025 based on a written complaint lodged by Khursheed Ahmed Naik, a resident of Sarachi village in Khari tehsil of Ramban district, they said.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that the accused had allegedly used a fake school-leaving certificate to obtain employment in the social welfare department at Khari in 2016, thereby cheating the department and causing a loss to the state exchequer, they said.

Following the completion of the investigation, the investigating officer, Inspector Meenu Sharma of Crime Branch Jammu, presented the chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban.

The accused have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Naik, son of Abdul Aziz Naik, and Shakeela Bano, daughter of Ghulam Hassan Naik, both residents of Khari village in Ramban district, they said.

According to the Crime Branch, Ghulam Nabi Naik, who is the father-in-law of Shakeela Bano, allegedly assisted in the preparation and use of the forged school-leaving certificate.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Faisal Qureshi said the agency remains committed to taking strict action against those involved in forgery, fraud and other unlawful activities.

He also appealed to the public to report such offences to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice. PTI AB AB KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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