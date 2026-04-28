Is Your Watermelon Really Safe? Fresh Concerns Arise Over Chemical-Treated Fruit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Watermelons sold in markets may be adulterated with chemicals.

Vendors reportedly inject artificial colors and ripening agents.

Consumption of treated fruits poses significant health risks.

Authorities urge consumers to buy from trusted sources.

Fresh findings have raised serious concerns about the safety of watermelons being sold across markets, with reports suggesting that some vendors are using chemicals and artificial additives to enhance the fruit’s appearance and taste. The issue has drawn attention from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, which has warned consumers about possible adulteration practices.

According to reports, some sellers are allegedly injecting substances like artificial colours, sugar solutions, and chemical ripening agents into watermelons. These methods are used to make fruits look more vibrant, sweeter, and ripe even when they are not naturally ready for consumption. Chemicals such as calcium carbide and ethephon are reportedly being used to speed up ripening, raising health concerns.

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Harmful Effects Of Chemicals

Food safety experts say such tampering can have harmful effects. Consumption of chemically treated fruits may lead to stomach problems, allergic reactions, and potential long-term health risks. Vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly are considered more at risk.

In a separate but equally alarming incident, a suspected case of food contamination in Mumbai has intensified public concern. Members of a family reportedly fell seriously ill after consuming biryani and watermelon, with multiple deaths reported. While investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause, the incident has sparked fresh fears about food safety and the possible role of contaminated or adulterated items.

Also Read: Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details

FSSAI Steps Up Enforcement

To tackle the issue, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has stepped up enforcement. Authorities have instructed states to crack down on the use of hazardous substances like calcium carbide and certain artificial ripening agents. Inspections are being carried out in markets and storage facilities, and strict action is being warned against violators under food safety laws.

Consumers, meanwhile, are being advised to stay alert. Experts recommend checking for signs like unnaturally bright red flesh, overly glossy outer skin, or unusual softness. Simple home tests -- such as rubbing the pulp with tissue to see if colour transfers, or placing a piece in water to check for dye leakage -- can help detect possible adulteration.

With summer demand rising, authorities are urging people to buy fruits from trusted sources and remain cautious to avoid potential health risks.