No Alcohol On May 1 In Delhi, Here’s Why Liquor Shops Will Stay Shut

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on May 1 as the government has declared a dry day on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The move is part of a broader schedule under which alcohol sales will be prohibited on select dates between May and September.

According to officials, the decision has been taken to maintain public decorum during important religious and national occasions. On May 1, all retail liquor vendors, bars, and standalone outlets will remain shut, and no sale of alcohol will be permitted throughout the day.

List Of Dry Days In Delhi

The Delhi government has also announced additional dry days in the coming months. Liquor shops will remain closed on May 27 for Eid-ul-Zuha, June 26 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, and September 9 for Janmashtami. On all these dates, the sale of alcohol will be completely prohibited across the national capital.

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Authorities have made it clear that strict action will be taken against any violations. Licensed vendors have been instructed to display advance notices informing customers about the closure on dry days. Surprise inspections may also be conducted to ensure compliance with the rules.

However, certain exemptions may apply. Select high-end hotels and establishments that hold special licenses could be allowed to serve alcohol within their premises, subject to government regulations.

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Dry days are routinely observed across India on major religious festivals, election days, and national holidays to maintain law and order. Residents are advised to plan accordingly, as no retail sale of alcohol will be available on these notified dates.

With May 1 approaching, authorities have urged both vendors and consumers to adhere to the guidelines and avoid any inconvenience or legal action.