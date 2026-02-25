How To Become An IRCTC Agent & Earn Up To Rs 85,000 Per Month: Step-By-Step Process

IRCTC Agent Job: India’s railway network moves millions every day, and with that movement comes an unending demand for ticket bookings. For many aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start a business with limited capital, becoming an IRCTC agent has emerged as a practical and profitable opportunity. With digital bookings becoming the norm and many passengers still seeking assistance, authorised agents continue to play a key role, especially in smaller towns and semi-urban regions.

What Does An IRCTC Agent Do?

An IRCTC agent is an authorised individual who books train tickets on behalf of customers and earns commission on every transaction. Given that millions of passengers travel by train daily, the need for reliable ticket booking assistance remains strong.

Agents do not just stop at railway reservations. They can also provide additional travel-related services such as food booking on trains, hotel reservations and flight ticket bookings. This diversification helps create a steady and recurring income stream. In areas where people may not be comfortable navigating online platforms, agents often become the go-to service providers for travel arrangements.

Step-by-Step Process To Register As An IRCTC Agent

To begin working as an authorised agent, applicants must register online through the official IRCTC platform. The process involves filling out an application form and uploading essential documents. These typically include identity proof, address proof and a recent photograph.

Once the application is verified and approved, the applicant receives a registration certificate. This certificate officially recognises them as an authorised IRCTC agent and allows them to start offering ticket booking services legally.

Registration Fees And Initial Investment

Becoming an IRCTC agent requires paying a registration fee, which varies depending on the chosen plan. The approximate annual fee starts at Rs 3,999 and can go up to around Rs 6,999. After completing the payment and registration formalities, agents can immediately begin booking tickets and earning commissions.

Compared to many other business opportunities, the investment required here is relatively modest, making it attractive for individuals seeking a low-risk venture.

How Much Can An IRCTC Agent Earn?

The primary source of income for IRCTC agents is commission per ticket booked. Agents typically earn around Rs 20 per PNR for non-AC tickets and approximately Rs 40 per PNR for AC tickets.

In addition to railway bookings, agents can boost their earnings through flight ticket bookings, hotel reservations and other travel-related services. Depending on the volume of bookings handled each month, income can scale significantly. In fact, IRCTC agents can earn more than Rs 85,000 per month or more, depending upon the number of railway tickets and other travel booking he does in a month.

For individuals seeking a business that combines low investment with consistent demand, becoming an IRCTC agent offers a practical entry into the growing travel services market.