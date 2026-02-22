Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Railways Shifts Ticket Booking To One App From March 1-All You Need To Know

The move reflects a significant step in digital transformation for the railways and is expected to modernise how passengers engage with ticketing and travel information services in India.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways is discontinuing its long-standing UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) on Mobile app from March 1, 2026, marking a major digital shift for passengers nationwide. The familiar UTS app, used heavily for booking unreserved tickets, platform passes and season passes, will be phased out as the new RailOne super app takes over all online ticketing and related rail services. RailOne combines multiple functions in one platform, aiming to simplify journeys for millions of commuters across the country.

UTS App Stands Down, RailOne Takes Over

From March 1, the UTS app will no longer support ticket booking or season pass services, and users are being urged to install and migrate to RailOne, the unified digital app from Indian Railways. Introduced as part of a broader move to consolidate digital services, RailOne is designed to replace several separate apps by bringing together services such as unreserved ticketing, reserved ticket booking, platform ticket issuance, train enquiry and PNR status checks, all under a single interface.

Railway officials say the phased discontinuation is part of a plan to streamline the ticketing process and reduce the need for multiple applications on commuters’ phones. The transition to RailOne also means passengers can use their existing UTS or IRCTC credentials to log into the new app, making the switch easier.

New Features & Passenger Benefits

RailOne isn’t just a replacement, it’s a one-stop digital solution for rail travel needs. Users will be able to book both unreserved and reserved tickets, buy platform tickets, check live train running status, view coach position details, track PNR status and even order food through food-on-track services. These enhancements are aimed at making train travel more convenient for passengers, especially regular commuters and long-distance travellers alike.

To encourage adoption, Indian Railways has been promoting RailOne since January and offering incentives such as a 3 per cent discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through digital payment modes, valid until mid-July 2026.

Transition & Passenger Preparedness

For now, commuters can continue using UTS until the cutoff date, but after March 1, 2026, they will have to rely on RailOne for all ticketing services. Indian Railways has appealed to users to download and familiarise themselves with RailOne ahead of time so that the changeover is smooth and does not cause inconvenience, especially for daily local train travellers and those accustomed to the UTS interface.

The move reflects a significant step in digital transformation for the railways and is expected to modernise how passengers engage with ticketing and travel information services in India.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Indian Railways Ticket Booking Rules
