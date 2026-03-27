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HomeNewsIndiaIran Calls Minab Strike A ‘War Crime’, Rejects US ‘Miscalculation’ Claim

Iran Calls Minab Strike A ‘War Crime’, Rejects US ‘Miscalculation’ Claim

Calling the strike a “war crime” and a “crime against humanity”, Araghchi said it “demands unequivocal condemnation by all and unambiguous accountability for the culprits”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday sharply criticised the United States and Israel, describing the attack on a school in southern Iran at the start of the ongoing war as a “calculated assault” and a “crime against humanity”.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council via video, Araghchi referred to the bombing of Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab city as a “calculated, phased assault”.

He said “more than 175 students and teachers were slaughtered in cold blood” in the strike.

“At a time when the American-Israeli aggressors, in their own assertions, possess the most advanced technologies, and the highest-precision military and data systems, no one can believe that the attack on the school was anything other than deliberate and intentional,” he said.

Calls For Accountability And Global Condemnation

Calling the strike a “war crime” and a “crime against humanity”, Araghchi said it “demands unequivocal condemnation by all and unambiguous accountability for the culprits”.

“This atrocity cannot be justified, cannot be concealed, and must not be met with silence and indifference,” he added.

He also insisted the attack “was not a mere ‘incident’ nor a ‘miscalculation’.”

“The United States' contradictory remarks aimed at justifying their crime could not, in any manner, elude their responsibility.”

US Probe Points To Targeting Error

The attack in Minab occurred on February 28, the first day of the war, and remains one of the most devastating incidents of the conflict, which marked one month on March 27.

According to a report by The New York Times citing preliminary findings of a US military probe, a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck the school due to a mistake.

The report said the intended target was an Iranian base, and the school building had previously been part of that base. The coordinates were set using outdated data, leading to the strike.

Conflicting Claims Over Responsibility

The report also noted that US President Donald Trump had initially suggested Iran may have hit the school itself, despite the country not possessing any Tomahawk missiles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who criticized the attack on the school in Iran?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sharply criticized the United States and Israel for the attack on the school.

What did Iran's Foreign Minister call the attack on the school?

He described the attack as a 'calculated assault,' a 'crime against humanity,' and a 'war crime.'

What was the US military probe's finding regarding the school attack?

A US military probe suggested the attack was a mistake, with a Tomahawk missile hitting the school due to outdated targeting data.

What was the intended target of the missile that struck the school?

The intended target was an Iranian base, and the school building was previously part of that base.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Araghchi Iran Calls Minab Strike A War Crime Rejects US Miscalculation Claim Minab School Strike
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