Why Storyteller Indresh Upadhyay Apologised To The Yadav Community After Old Video Resurfaced

A fresh controversy has erupted around Mathura-based spiritual storyteller Indresh Upadhyay after an old video clip of one of his discourses resurfaced on social media, prompting strong reactions from members of the Yadav community and eventually leading to a public apology from the preacher.

The episode underlines how past remarks, even those made years earlier, can return to spark debate in today’s social media-driven environment, especially when they touch upon identity, faith and community pride.

What triggered the controversy?

The issue began after a video, reportedly recorded around four to five years ago, started circulating widely online. In the clip, Indresh Upadhyay is seen making comments during a religious discourse that sections of the Yadav community found objectionable.

Members of the community said the remarks hurt their sentiments, arguing that Yadavs consider themselves descendants of Lord Krishna and that the statements in the video amounted to an insult. As the clip spread across platforms, calls for an apology grew louder, with some protesters also warning of legal action if no clarification or apology was issued.

Who is Indresh Upadhyay?

Indresh Upadhyay is a well-known storyteller based in Vrindavan, near Mathura, and is known for narrating religious stories centred around Lord Krishna. His discourses attract large audiences, both in person and online, giving his words a wide reach beyond the immediate gathering where they are delivered.

While the video in question dates back several years, its sudden resurfacing brought renewed scrutiny, with critics questioning the intent and context of the remarks made at the time.

The public apology

Responding to the growing backlash, Indresh Upadhyay released a video statement apologising to the Yadav community. In his message, he stressed that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and expressed regret over the distress caused.

“First of all, I apologise profusely to our entire Yadav community, our brothers and sisters. You all were deeply hurt by a topic,” he said in the video.

Explaining the background, Upadhyay said the remarks were made during a discourse held four to five years ago, when a royal figure had shared certain sentiments with him, which he then repeated. He added that even at that time, someone had pointed out the issue to him, after which he clarified the matter in subsequent discourses over the next three to four years.

To underline his respect for the community, he cited verses that he continues to recite in his stories, including: “Yadavpati Yadav Rai, Yadavpati Jagat Rai, Santan Sada Sahay, Jaake Gun Gaayen Swami Parmanand, Jai Jai Radhe Krishna Radhe Krishna Radhe Govind.”

‘India belongs to all of us’

In his statement, Upadhyay repeatedly emphasised unity and harmony, saying that division among communities only benefits anti-social elements.

“My intention is not to hurt any of our Yadav brothers or the people of the Yadav community. I have so many friends and so many acquaintances from the Yadav community. We are all united. There is no reason for us to be divided,” he said.

He added that India belongs to everyone and urged people not to take the issue to heart. “You all belong to us, and the entire India belongs to us; everything belongs to Thakurji,” he said, signing off with a respectful salutation and chants of “Jai Shri Krishna.”

Upadhyay also said that narrating stories has always been an act of devotion and love for him, not a platform for arguments or conflict.Community leaders and protesters said their anger stemmed from the belief that any perceived slight against the Yadav lineage, which is closely associated with Lord Krishna, was unacceptable. The resurfaced clip, they argued, ignored this deeply held belief and therefore warranted a public apology.