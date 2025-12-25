Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSun Shines Bright On Christmas In Delhi, AQI Improves After Weeks Of Smog

Sun Shines Bright On Christmas In Delhi, AQI Improves After Weeks Of Smog

After weeks of severe pollution, parts of Delhi recorded moderate air quality as overall AQI improved, following the lifting of GRAP-IV curbs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:26 AM (IST)

After weeks of choking pollution, Delhi finally caught a breath on Thursday morning. Air quality across the national capital showed a marked improvement, just a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the strictest anti-pollution curbs under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Although the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the poor category at 221, the shift was unmistakable. Several monitoring stations even recorded moderate air quality, a level Delhi-NCR has not seen in weeks amid persistent very poor to severe pollution.

What the AQI Numbers Mean

The Air Quality Index offers a clear snapshot of pollution levels and their impact on health. Here’s how the scale works:

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very Poor
  • 401–500: Severe

Thursday’s readings brought cautious optimism, especially for residents who have endured hazardous air for much of December.

Areas Recording Moderate Air Quality This Morning

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several locations reported moderate AQI levels as of 6 am on Thursday:

Area AQI
Sri Aurobindo Marg 159
IGI Airport 119
Mandir Marg 174
Lodhi Road 133
IIT-Delhi 155
Aya Nagar 136
CRRI Mathura Road 161
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 173

These readings stand in sharp contrast to the severe pollution levels that had dominated Delhi’s airscape just days ago.

Fog Warning Still in Effect Across Delhi-NCR

Despite the improving air quality, weather conditions continue to pose challenges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning for Delhi and adjoining regions for Thursday morning.

The weather office warned of a strong possibility of dense to very dense fog across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu region, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Similar alerts have also been issued for isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Why GRAP-IV Restrictions Were Rolled Back

Stage IV of GRAP was enforced on December 13 after Delhi’s AQI plunged into the severe category, crossing the 400 mark. Since then, pollution levels remained dangerously high, often hovering between severe and very poor, while thick fog blanketed the city for extended periods.

A turning point came on Wednesday. Delhi’s average AQI dropped sharply to 271, down from 412 recorded at 4 pm the previous day. This significant improvement prompted CAQM to withdraw the GRAP-IV measures.

However, authorities have made it clear that the rollback does not mean a complete relaxation. All restrictions under GRAP Stages I, II and III will continue to remain in force.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Quality Delhi Aqi Today Delhi Pollution News Moderate AQI Delhi GRAP-IV Curbs Lifted
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget