Reza Pahlavi Promises Closer India Ties As Questions Loom Over Iran’s Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, who is positioning himself for a potential return to power amid continuing anti-government unrest, has said a future “democratic Iranian state” under his leadership would seek close and cooperative relations with India, citing deep-rooted cultural, civilisational and historical ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a crowded news conference in Washington, Pahlavi said India and Iran shared connections that long predate modern diplomacy.

‘Relations Go Back Many Years’

“Relations between India and Iran go a long time,” Pahlavi said, adding that the relationship extended beyond statecraft. “Culturally, it was many, many years,” he said, noting that the two countries had also maintained good relations in modern history.

He said a democratic Iran would prioritise partnerships based on shared values of sovereignty and liberty.

“It’s natural… that a democratic Iran is committed to having the best possible relationship in the context of sovereignty and liberty with any country that adheres to the same values and can work with us and can partner with us in many different domains,” Pahlavi said.

India Seen As Key Partner On Global Challenges

Highlighting the scale of global challenges, Pahlavi said deeper international cooperation was essential and described India as an important partner.

“We have so many challenges to face on our planet. We have issues of energy, and we have issues of population. We have issues of energy shortages. We have a water crisis,” he said.

He also praised India’s technological expertise, describing it as a global leader. “India is one of the leading countries when it comes to technology, when it comes to expertise,” he said, adding that such strengths could support Iran’s future development.

Pahlavi said cooperation could extend to renewable energy and emerging sectors, and expressed interest in closer engagement between experts, entrepreneurs and business communities in both countries.

“I’m looking forward to having our experts, our entrepreneurs, our business sector, and anybody else working very closely with our Indian counterpart,” he said.

Why Pahlavi’s Return Could Be Complicated For India

Despite Pahlavi’s outreach, his possible return to Iran presents mixed implications for India, combining potential economic and technological opportunities with significant geopolitical risks.

Iran’s Past Alignment With Pakistan

Historically, Iran under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi’s father and the country’s last monarch from 1941 to 1979, maintained strong military, economic and diplomatic ties with Pakistan, viewing it as a key buffer state.

The Shah openly supported Pakistan during both the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistani wars, backed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, and accused India of being the aggressor on international platforms. This contrasted with the generally neutral position adopted by Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Although Reza Pahlavi promises democratic reforms, critics warn that his return could revive pro-Pakistan positions, particularly on Kashmir.

Likely US Alignment And Chabahar Concerns

A restored Pahlavi regime would also likely be closely aligned with the United States, potentially drawing Iran back into American security and energy frameworks. This could affect India’s strategic interests, particularly its access to Chabahar Port.

For India, Chabahar is central to its regional connectivity strategy, offering access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. The port has also served as a critical channel for India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Risks Of Instability

Analysts also warn that any Pahlavi restoration is likely to occur through a Western-backed political transition, which could trigger instability or create a new strategic axis involving the US, Iran and Pakistan, potentially challenging India’s regional position.

Opportunities Remain

At the same time, Pahlavi continues to project himself as a leader of democratic transition, advocating a more open Iran and deeper engagement with India, particularly in technology, renewable energy and economic cooperation.