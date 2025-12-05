Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Chaos Deepens: DGCA Appeals To Pilots As 500+ Flights Hit By Nationwide Disruptions

IndiGo Chaos Deepens: DGCA Appeals To Pilots As 500+ Flights Hit By Nationwide Disruptions

The DGCA on Friday called on the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and other pilot groups for cooperation, acknowledging the severe disruptions unfolding across airports.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
India's aviation regulator has issued an unusual and urgent appeal to pilot bodies across the country as IndiGo’s massive operational breakdown continues to trigger widespread delays and cancellations, straining an already stretched air‑travel ecosystem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday called on the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and other pilot groups for cooperation, acknowledging the severe disruptions unfolding across airports.

 In its statement, the regulator cited a "combination of operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns, and rising seasonal demand" as key stress points currently overwhelming airline schedules.

According to the latest reports, more than 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday alone, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or scrambling for alternative connections. The DGCA noted that the industry is heading into an even more challenging period.

Fog, Festivals, and Full Flights

The regulator warned that the coming weeks will test the resilience of airline operations, as the onset of the fog season, year‑end holidays, and the busy marriage‑travel period coincide.

"Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather‑related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," the DGCA said. It urged pilot organisations to help stabilise operations and reduce avoidable delays and cancellations.

The appeal emphasised the "indispensable" role of pilots, noting that smooth coordination between flight crew and airlines would be crucial for ensuring safety and minimising passenger inconvenience during a period of mounting travel demand.

DGCA Withdraws Restriction on Weekly Rest Substitution

In a move aimed at helping airlines manage crew shortages, the DGCA also withdrew its earlier instruction that prohibited substituting weekly rest with leave. Originally intended to protect crew welfare, the rule had become a flashpoint amid worsening operational disruptions.

The regulator said that, based on representations from multiple airlines and the need to maintain continuity, the provision has now been revised with immediate effect. The change, it added, had been approved by the Competent Authority.

ALPA Raises Safety Concerns Over IndiGo Exemptions

While the DGCA called for cooperation, tensions between the regulator and ALPA India remain visible. Earlier, the pilot union strongly objected to what it described as "selective and unsafe dispensations" granted to IndiGo under Phase II of the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) Civil Aviation Requirements.

In its letter to the DGCA, ALPA argued that extending certain exemptions contradicted previous commitments, undermined the intent of fatigue‑management rules, and could compromise both pilot and passenger safety.

The DGCA acknowledged on Friday morning that IndiGo had sought temporary exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for its A320 fleet. The airline has reportedly assured the regulator that operations would stabilise by February 10, 2026.

IndiGo Cancellations Surge, Delhi Operations Hit Hard

IndiGo has been cancelling 170–200 flights per day, a figure far above normal levels. As disruptions escalated on Friday, Delhi Airport announced that all IndiGo departures would be cancelled until midnight, although services of other carriers remain unaffected.

Nationwide, airport terminals saw long queues, mounting frustration, and repeated schedule revisions, with passengers taking to social media to describe the situation as "unprecedented" and "chaotic".

In its statement, the DGCA stressed that its appeal comes "with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organisations play in India’s aviation ecosystem". It reaffirmed its commitment to safety and to implementing Flight Duty Time Limit rules "in letter and spirit".

The regulator urged pilots and airlines alike to work collectively to ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted for the millions who rely on it, especially as India enters one of its most demanding travel seasons of the year.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
