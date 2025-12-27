Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Never Backed RSS Ideology,” Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Stance Amid Viral Controversy

Digvijaya Singh clarifies he admires RSS’ organisational skills but opposes its ideology amid BJP criticism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday clarified his post on social media after it sparked controversy over remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Singh said he had praised the organisation’s efficiency and not the ideology of the Sangh.

“I’ve been saying this from the beginning: I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS,” he told ANI, adding that the organisation does not respect the Constitution or India’s laws and remains unregistered.

Modi-Vajpayee Photo Sparks Debate

The clarification came after Singh posted a photograph on X showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting on the floor before former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Singh described the image as “very impressive” and highlighted it as an example of the organisational power of the RSS that allowed a grassroots worker to rise to Chief Minister and Prime Minister positions.
 
Singh tagged Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh, as well as PM Modi, in the post.
Following backlash, especially from the BJP, Singh emphasized that while he admired the organisational capacity of the RSS, he opposed its ideology.

Questions RSS Status, Congress

He further criticised the Sangh’s unregistered status despite its global influence, questioning the absence of formal rules and regulations. On the Congress party, Singh noted that while it remains fundamentally a movement-based party, there is scope to better convert organisational strength into electoral votes.

This clarification comes amid heightened political scrutiny of party and organisational influence in India’s electoral politics.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Digvijaya BJP RSS CONGRESS
